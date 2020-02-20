Artists comment on City of Sioux Falls design competition concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current design of Falls Park in Sioux Falls is nearly 20 years old. The City of Sioux Falls believes the park is due for an upgrade. The planning method? A design competition.

According to the Sioux Falls City Council Informational Meeting packet this idea will:

Attract expert designers and new talents

Invite fresh thinking and innovative solutions

Generate a multitude of different design ideas

Incentivize designers to produce their best possible work

Bring public awareness to the project

The presentation also states on slide 12, the city will own all intellectual property rights of all the work created by the competing design teams. That and the $10,000 fee paid to the four finalist teams is causing some controversy.

Jake Cox is an artist and Sioux Falls resident. He believes the Falls Park designs could be handled differently.

“They’re going to get a little bit of money to further their design, but then the city is still going to own all of the designs. They’re still going to be able to further develop all of the designs on their own regardless of what’s selected, and it seems like a lot of people are going to invest a lot of time and energy to it and not have anything to show for it,” Cox said.

Steve Bormes is an owner of Rug and Relic in Sioux Falls and also a local artist. He said after reading the proposal, he thought he was missing something.

“I think the city needs to step it up,” Bormes said.

The artist says “exposure” cheapens everyone’s work. He says as an artist himself he would never give away his work for free. Bormes says the worst part about the proposition is when you’re done with your design, you don’t have the rights to your own art.

KELOLAND News called the City of Sioux Falls Park and Recreation Department multiple times on Thursday, but we have not received a call back. We’ll update this story when we get a response.