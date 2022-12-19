SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Argentina fans around the world are still celebrating the country’s World Cup victory and that includes a group in South Dakota.

Gabriel Rivero, owner of Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant in northeastern Sioux Falls, hosted watch parties throughout the World Cup and has brought people connected to the South American country together in South Dakota.

“We’re a small group of people from Argentina and Gabriel has actually put us together which is kind of wonderful,” Ulises Pesce told KELOLAND News. “The World Cup is something that we hadn’t won in many, many years.”

Pesce is a semi-retired physician who said he’s lived in South Dakota for about 40 years and has been in the United States since 1977. He said he’s not a soccer fanatic, but admitted many people wanted to see Argentina star player – Lionel Messi – win a World Cup.

Messi, one of the most well-known soccer players around the world, finished the 2022 World Cup with seven goals and three assists. Messi scored two goals and made Argentina’s first penalty kick as Argentina outlasted France 3-3 (4-2 penalty kicks) in the World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar.

The thrilling match ended when Gonzalo Montiel scored Argentina’s fourth penalty kick.

“It’s the first time that I got to experience a World Cup away from my family and it’s a big, big deal for us,” Florencia Nievas-Hawk said. “I really miss being with my family, but I was with my American family who couldn’t believe that I was so passionate about soccer.”

Nievas-Hawk works as a Spanish immersion teacher in Sioux Falls and she’s typically back in Argentina when the World Cup is held in the summer months of June and July. She said she’s heard from her family in Argentina about celebrations happening in the streets.

“I think Argentina deserved it,” Nievas-Hawk said.

Photo from Russell Rivero.

While bringing people from Argentina together in South Dakota, Rivero also got to experience the World Cup with his family. Last week, after Argentina defeated Croatia in the World Cup semifinal 3-0, the restaurant offered a dozen empanadas for $20 and wine specials.

“Soccer is a special sport that everybody can play,” Rivero said. “To win a World Cup is a lot of prestige and glory and people are going crazy about it. We create memories and they’re going to live forever.”

Rivero’s son, Russell, said passion for soccer runs in the family. He said he found a picture of him as a newborn and his dad was wearing the Argentina jersey he was wearing Monday.

“It’s a whole connection,” Russell said. “Part of the culture as much as the food is for Argentina.”

Joined by two former soccer teammates and current Brandon Valley juniors, Russell said he’d like to see the sport of soccer grow more in South Dakota.

“There’s definitely been more interest in it than I’ve seen in the past,” Russell said. “It’s been great to be able to watch these games with some Argentinians, with some good friends, and be able to cheer.”

Justin Vest and Nolan Baker said they were both fans of Argentina because of Messi but have enjoyed watching the matches with the Rivero family.

“You kind of get a feel for more like the country and that’s something that I like about it,” Vest said.

Baker said even though Argentina started the World Cup with a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22, he believed the team showed how good it could be.

“They just had a couple offsides and that’s what cost them the game,” Baker said.

Russell said he was waiting for France’s star player Kylian Mbappe to make something happen and wasn’t shocked when Mbappe scored two goals in less than 2 minutes to tie the match up 2-2.

“The worst happened but we still pulled through,” Russell said.

Bella Rivero, Gabriel’s daughter, said her family always watches soccer games as a family but the World Cup made the experience even more heightened.

“During the World Cup it was 10 times more, always getting into it together,” Bella said. “The nerves were just crazy, the tension was high but the outcome turned out.”

Restaurant brings people together

Gabriel said he’ll be cheering for the United States in the women’s World Cup this summer. He also said he’s noticed there’s plenty of people in South Dakota with passion for soccer.

“Every time the spring comes around you’re going to see kids everywhere playing soccer,” Gabriel said.

The World Cup was also good for his business, as Gabriel said many people came in before Sunday’s match to buy empanadas for the game.

Even with the World Cup finished, Gabriel was still bringing people from Argentina together in South Dakota. He was able to FaceTime call with someone who was part of the 88,966 fans at Lusail Stadium.

Fares Masannat, an infectious disease specialist at Avera Medical Group, watched a few Argentina World Cup matches at Gabriel’s restaurant and was in Amman, Jordan Monday.

Masannat also attended Argentina’s World Cup final match against Germany in 2014 in Brazil.

“I felt that they were more prepared but a lot of the games that Argentina plays are very dramatic,” Masannat said. “Sometimes they are leading by two goals and they end up losing the game. So this was very stressful but the crowd was huge. It’s one of the best games ever in World Cup history.”

Masannat, Pesce and Nievas-Hawk were all beaming with Argentina pride and all have been connected through Rivero and his Sioux Falls restaurant.