Area school districts forming plans for Fall 2021; SFSD to release ‘Continue to Learn’ plan by end of the month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown to the start of next school year is on.

School supplies are up in stores and the KELOLAND Back to School webpage has launched. Here’s a look at some area school district’s plans for this fall.

On Monday, Avera Dr. David Basel told KELOLAND News he has been hearing many schools will not expect masks in classrooms. He said as long as South Dakota communities continue to stay at low levels of COVID-19 infections that would be “okay.”

The latest K-12 school guidance for COVID-19 prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the importance of in-person learning as the first “key takeaway.”

The second point listed by the CDC is vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy and promoting vaccination will help schools with safe in-person learning. For people who are not fully vaccinated and older than 2-years-old, the CDC says masks should be worn indoors.

The CDC said local public health officials and school administrators should work together and “consider multiple factors when they make decisions about implementing layered prevention strategies against COVID-19.”

Sioux Falls School District

For the state’s largest school district, the 2021 Summer Learning Plan ends once the new school year starts on Aug. 26. Mask wearing has been optional throughout the summer in SFSD buildings and classrooms.

SFSD spokeswoman Carly Uthe said a leadership team is creating a “Continue to Learn” plan for the 2021-22 school year. The first draft of the plan is expected to be released after July 28 for public input.

“We are still working out the details, but we will have some form of digital communication that the public will be able to utilize to provide their feedback after they’ve had a chance to review the draft,” Uthe said in an email to KELOLAND News.

The plan will need to be approved by the Sioux Falls School Board before the first day of school.

Brandon Valley School District

School starts on Aug. 25 for the eight Brandon Valley School District schools. During the BVSD School Board’s last meeting, a Pandemic Response Planning Committee was reinstituted for three meetings (July 14, July 21, and July 28). The plan will include recommended mitigation strategies and be finalized during the first week of August with final school board approval on Aug. 9.

Harrisburg

Harrisburg will start school on Aug. 19 and a restart plan is being finalized by August, officials said during Harrisburg’s latest school board meeting.

Mitchell

Mitchell starts Aug. 18 and officials are seeking public input through a survey for a “safe return to school protocols.”

