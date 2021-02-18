Area farmers and ranchers prepare for 2021 calving season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Calving season marks the beginning of a new ranching season for area farmers and ranchers by providing them with a fresh calf crop. For some producers in the state, calving is in full swing, but for others they are just preparing to begin on their operations.

Phil Eggers, co-owner of Eggers Southview Farms, is preparing for his calving season to begin in mid-March. Currently, his bred cows are out to pasture so that he can prepare the his lots and barns for the calving season.

Eggers said their operation consists of 100 Hereford cows that are calved every year, half registered and half commercial. They use their commercial herd for embryo transfer, but the rest of their cattle are used for their bull sale in March, along with selling show heifers. They raise all their own feed, which generally consists of alfalfa, oats and other cover crops for grazing. Their row crop land is rented to a relative.

Eggers has a short calving window of about 45 days. Their season is mid-March through May 1st. Having a short calving window makes their workload easier, Eggers said. Since their season is shorter, they are able to keep a closer eye on the cattle, and it makes their cattle groups more uniformed when it is time to sell them.

“During calving season, the biggest challenge that we face is the weather,” Eggers said. “So many of our friends are calving right now and obviously these really cold temperatures are difficult for them, just for the safety of the cattle and then working conditions.”

Eggers said he is thankful that they don’t start until mid-March, so generally they just have to deal with a few snow storms and then the mud. But, they get through it pretty well with their facilities.

“A typical day when we are calving is checks every three hours, my dad and I are business partners and we take turns checking. Sometimes, more than that if the weather is bad,” Eggers said. “It’s just a lot of chores and moving things around because we are calving so many cows in such a short window on a small place, so it’s a lot of care and moving cattle throughout the day and night”

Preparation is a big thing that can make calving season easier, Eggers said.

Eggers said they don’t keep any cattle at their place, the main cow herd is gone, to make sure they have clean pens for calving. Then the cows will leave right away as soon as possible after they calve.

“That’s what we are working on right now, just getting our lots empty, making sure our barns are ready, making sure we have all our equipment in place and any medicine we might need. The biggest thing is its preparation all year,” Eggers said.

Eggers’ Hereford Bulls

For those who have already begun calving, weather is one of the challenges they are having to face, said Eric Jennings, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. However, the first thing ranchers need to worry about is the presentation of the calf, he said.

“To make sure it is a proper presentation coming out, both front feet must be first, followed very quickly by it’s head,” Jennings said. “Sometimes, they’ll have a foot back, a head back, or sometimes they are completely backwards and their back feet are coming out.”

Once they have the calf on the ground, they need to make sure that the cow is getting up right away and licking off the calf.

“It’s very important to have that stimulation on the calf, having her tongue lick it off it kind of get them up and get them moving,” Jennings said. “It’s a marvel of nature is that one of the first places that they will lick is their nose area to make sure that it’s free of placental fluids so they are able to breathe and don’t suffocate.”

After this, it is important for ranchers to make sure the cow is able to get up on its feet and nurse the cow properly, Jennings said. Ranchers need to make sure that the cows teats are not plugged and that the calf is able to get to the milk.

When it is this cold out and a calf is born in the snow, it can can get chilled down very quickly, Jennings said.

“As the calf starts to stand up, inevitably, they are going to take a tumble a time or two,” Jennings said. “As they fall down on that cold, snowy ground, it sucks the heat right out of them. As they start to cool off, then they burn up all their energy trying to stay warm. When they are finally able to start to stand up and get a few minutes on them, it’s amazing how quickly they can stand up. But they run out of energy to where they really can’t stand up anymore and they can’t nurse, so then that’s a big problem for the calf.”

Jennings said, for the most part, people that are calving during these months do so because they have the proper shelter to and they are checking their cattle around every two hours. Ranchers make sure that if they happen to calve outside, they are able to get them inside quickly. He said it is important to get the calves on fresh bedding and off the frozen ground so they can generate some heat.

Julie Walker, Beef Specialist at SDSU Extension, said when calves are born in the extreme cold, like this month, they can get hypothermia.

Walker also said that mud can be a big issue for calving season because if a cow is born into the mud they may not get dried off. If the mothers teats get mud on them, it can also prevent the calf from getting the colostrum they need, she said.

She said the biggest issue is to make sure that the calf gets adequate colostrum. One way to make sure that the calves are getting the colostrum amount they need is by making sure the mother is fed the proper nutritious diet, Walker said.

The length of the calving season really depends on the operation, both Walker and Jennings said.

“Most producers probably target for about 60 days,” Walker said. “A lot of them will calve their coming two-year olds earlier than the cows. Typically, I would say it’s about 60 to 90 days. We will find longer periods, I do know some producers that calve all year long.”

Having a shorter calving season can be beneficial to producers, not only because it cuts downs on labor, but it also affects the uniformity of the calves, Walker said. If you have a longer calving season, the calves that were born first will have a heavier weaning weight than the calves born later in the season. Calves will typically be weaned at around six months of age, however it depends on the producer, she said. The standard that they adjust for weaning weight is 205 day weight.

Not all ranchers choose to calve in the spring, some area ranchers opt for a fall calving season. The fall season offers some benefits because of the warmer, typically drier weather, Jennings said. However, the drawbacks to calving in the fall in South Dakota are the feed requirements, he said.

“When you’re calving in the fall, you’re not able to utilize the green grass that you would have in the summer for the spring calving situation. So, you are having to feed those cows some processed feed,” Jennings said. “Anytime you do that at a high enough nutritional plain to where they are milking good, along with having enough energy to them to re-breed, you’re talking pretty healthy feed requirements. That’s a little more easily done on the eastern part of the state, but I am out here on the western part where quality feed is a little more of a challenge.”

Calving season is vital to the agricultural industry as a whole. Agriculture is the number one industry in South Dakota and livestock is the biggest aspect of that, Jennings said.

Walker added that the beef industry also allows for us to use the natural resources that we have in a sustainable manner, because a lot of our ground, typically farther west, is not tillable.

Jennings said livestock also adds to the culture of the state, which helps our tourism as well. It also plays a role in providing quality food to residents by providing them with local meats and products that they will hopefully take advantage of.

“Our producers are really resilient in their dedication,” Walker said. “I don’t know many people that are willing to work for as little income and as hard. Our producers are prepared and they do the best with all the skills that they have, and that’s the really cool part about agriculture.”

Walker commends our state livestock producers for the hard work and dedication that they put in to their operations.