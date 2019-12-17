Are you buying a smartphone for Christmas?

This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Instagram app icon in San Francisco. Instagram is expanding a test to hide how many “likes” people’s posts receive on its photo-sharing app as it tries to combat criticism that such counts hurt mental health and make people feel bad when comparing themselves to others. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Christmas just around the corner, many children have their Christmas lists ready to go. Whether they’ve been good or bad, 29% of people want electronics this holiday season. The National Retail Federation states 25% of people will purchase electronics for presents.

Smartphones are among the electronics that can be purchased for Christmas gifts. And with smartphones, come applications. These “apps” can be free or purchased, but how can you be sure the apps you’re downloading aren’t scams?

According to Norton by Symantec there are multiple ways you can spot fake apps:

Do some research. Even if the developer seems to have few reviews or very little downloads, they could just be starting out. On the other hand, they can be a scammer intent on tricking you into downloading the app. Perform an Internet search on the app and the developer. Most legitimate developers will have a website that showcases the app and any additional apps that company has made.

Read what reviews of the app that are available. If they seem short and nondescript, chances are, it is a scam. Additionally, there could also be reviews from users that were previously duped by that app.

Notice the details. Are the images of the app professional? Good design indicates a good app. Scammers are often in a rush and simply throw images together. Look for mismatched fonts, misspellings and non-symmetrical placement of logos and images.

Are there thorough explanations and details of what the app does? Legitimate app developers will usually write out a good explanation of instructions and features of the app.

Many fake apps are clones of popular, established apps. Examine the name of the developer to see if it matches up with the app. Note the amount of reviews- hugely popular apps will have hundreds, if not thousands of user reviews.

Check this story later today to hear from Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau for other ways to identify potentially dangerous apps.