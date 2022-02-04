SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Going to church isn’t the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pre-pandemic, national church attendance had been down,” said Dr. Doreen Gosmire, the director of communications of the Dakotas Conference for the United Methodist Church. The Dakotas Conference serves about 400 churches in South and North Dakota.

Online or virtual options to worship increased during the pandemic and many religious leaders say that trend will continue.

Some church leaders said in-person attendance was nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels.

But for some churches, overall attendance including online attendance has not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Gosmire said research by the Pew Research Center showed that before the pandemic about 60 to 70% of Americans said they are affiliated with a church and that had declined to about 50%. “Now we are going on 40%,” Gosmire said.

South Dakota tends to trend higher than the national average in church affiliation/attendance, Gosmire said.

In 2014 in South Dakota, 36% said they attended church once a week while another 37% said they attended once a month or a few times a year, according to Pew Research. Pew also showed that 36% of Americans said they had attended church in the past week while 33% said they had attended church once a month or a few times in the past year.

In 2019, before COVID-19 affected the U.S., the annual average was 34% at weekly religious services, according to Gallup.

According to Gallup, 29% of U.S. adults in 2021 reported they had attended religious services in the past seven days, either in person or virtually. In 2000, 44% had gone to church in the past seven days, and in 1958, 49% had.

Gallup and other research show that declining attendance in religious services has been a trend for at least 20 years.

In broad, general terms, the pandemic has accelerated a decline of lower in-person attendance in church, said The Rev. Constanza Hagmeier, the bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America South Dakota Synod.

The return to in-person attendance?

Representatives of Southern Baptist churches and Catholic churches in South Dakota said members are returning to church pews.

The two religious organizations are among the largest in the U.S.

“(In-person) attendance is recovering,” said Fred MacDonald, the executive director of the Dakota Baptist Convention, a network of 85 Baptist Churches in South Dakota and North Dakota. “…it took a while to get back there.”

The 85 Baptist churches are affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.

“In general, people are returning to mass,” said Renae Kranz, the communications director for the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. There are about 150 churches in the diocese.

So far, there is no clear trend in attendance during the pandemic in ELCA churches in South Dakota, Hagmeier said.

“What we see for trends I think yet for us, is to clearly surface. The South Dakota Synod is really all over the map as far as attendance,” Hagmeier said. “Some say they’re almost back to what they were before. Others are not even close.”

The data shows trends are not defined to urban or rural churches, she said.

“There’s not even an age group we can tie it to,” Hagmeier said.

The return to in-person worship could be in part to the approach the churches took during the pandemic.

“Our churches, by and large, continued to meet during the pandemic,” said MacDonald.

Kranz said it was up to individual churches in the diocese to make any worship changes during the pandemic.

In general churches had the ability to adjust worship to COVID as they saw fit.

Asbury Methodist in Sioux Falls, for example, did not have an in-person service for 11 months, said pastor Matt Morrison.

Worship from the couch?

Many individual churches used online services during the pandemic. It’s an option that is here to stay, church representatives said.

Churches cannot stop online worship or the use of online options, Hagmeier said.

“That would be like going down the street and closing a church’s doors,” Hagmeier said. “For a certain group of people, they have found a new way of being churched.”

Online attendees could be a young family with a busy schedule or an elderly person with mobility issues. It could be the person who left the church and is returning.

It might even be a former member who wants to reconnect.

Morrison said Asbury didn’t expect to reconnect with former members who chose to watch the church’s online services.

Gosmire said a very elderly member in one Methodist church is now able to connect to the church and discuss the sermon with her son who lives in Denver.

The downside to online worship, coupled with limited, or lack of in-person worship, is that church members looked elsewhere or didn’t attend at all.

Overall, about 10% to 20% of regular attendees “disappeared somewhere and we are not quite sure of where they were at,” Gosmire said.

MacDonald said some congregations did worry that using an online option would eventually negatively affect in-person attendance, but so far people have returned to in-person worship.

Online worship also draws those who may be “shopping around,” at different church services, Gosmire said.

People now have more church service options and may watch a different online service each Sunday, she said.

Online worship is here to stay

While some churches in the Dakota Baptist Convention have stopped online services, MacDonald said, churches still consider it a valuable tool.

“I would say most continue to see it as an additional opportunity to reach out. It’s an opportunity to share the gospel in another way,” MacDonald said.

Asbury Methodist has fully embraced online worship with an online congregation.

Morrison had sensed the church needed to expand its worship options even before the pandemic.

“COVID just hit fast forward for us,” Morrison said.

Realizing that some people would not want to return to in-person worship and that online services were reaching people it didn’t expect to, the church pursued a full-online congregation, Morrison said.

The worship service is specifically planned for an online audience. It lasts about 30 to 35 minutes.

Churches have used different methods to share gospel over the years and that will not change, MacDonald and Hagmeier said. Those methods include TV and radio broadcasts of church services.

“Now though we are enter a stage where we look at how we are we being digitally hospitable? How are we building an intentional community around the fact that these people are showing up for church? They are here.” Hagmeier said.

MacDonald said while churches will still use online options, he couldn’t speculate on how much the option would be used in five or 10 years. Churches will continue to focus that “this is the day of salvation” while using various methods to reach people with the gospel, MacDonald said.

The mission or use of online options has the same core as in-person worship which is centered on Christ and building disciples and helping people increase their faith, church representatives said.

“For me, it’s about how are we building up the body of Christ and what is effective. What was effective in 2019, beginning in 2020, most certainly can still be effective today but not in all areas,” Hagmeier said.