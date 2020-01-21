Are school lunches becoming less healthy?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Trump administration is proposing to change school lunch requirements.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says these new guidelines would give schools more flexibility for fruit and vegetable options, but national child nutrition advocates say it will result in unhealthier meals served in school.

The proposal “allows more flexibility,” but that flexibility could result in unhealthy choices, like French fries. The Trump administration says that with these other options it will help reduce food waste from the parts of the meals kids did not want to eat.

This proposal is directly against Michelle Obama’s program to combat childhood obesity. Below is the 2019 requirements for Kindergarten through 12th grade lunches.

Over the lunch hour, we will be talking with the Sioux Falls School District Child Nutrition Services Supervisor to find out if she thinks these changes will benefit students.