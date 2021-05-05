Arbogast, O’Gorman pick up pitchers duel win over Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Reece Arbogast pitched a complete game, two hit, shutout in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Brookings. He collected a game high 14 strikeouts.

The game was a true pitchers duel as there was just eight total hits in the game and only two earned runs.

The first two innings were scoreless as both pitchers cruised through the first two frames.

In the third, the Knights struck first when Andy Moen hit a double to centerfield, scoring Leo Hueners from first.

Andy Moen with an RBI double for @OGormanBaseball!



Knights lead 1-0 after 3.

Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhBmLFf pic.twitter.com/TEVnsup7jU — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 4, 2021

O’Gorman led 1-0 after three.

The next two innings were quiet as Brookings’ Mason Bebensee continued to roll along with O’Gorman’s Arbogast.

In the sixth, the Knights got another threat going when a hit and run double from Andrew Barr scored Jacob Schwab.

O’Gorman would add another run and build a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, Reece Arbogast would continue to roll as he picked up another strikeout on his way to completing the shutout.

O’Gorman picked up a 3-0 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Brookings Bobcats 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 O’Gorman Knights 0 0 1 0 0 2 X 3 6 0 5 *LOB – Runners Left on Base

Arbogast earned the complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and zero walks while striking out 14 batters.

Bebensee was credited for the loss, but he was quite effective as he threw six innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out four.

At the dish, O’Gorman was led by Andy Moen and Andrew Barr who each collected a double and a run batted in.

The Knights are back in action on Thursday, May 6 when they play Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 8:30 p.m.

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday, May 11 as Roosevelt hosts Harrisburg at 5 p.m.