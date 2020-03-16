April ACT exam cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The April 4 national ACT exam across the U.S. is cancelled due to COVID-19. In a statement sent out to test proctors and posted on their Facebook page, ACT officials say the safety of students and staff is their top priority.

ACT officials have rescheduled the test to their June 13 test date. They also stated that in the next few days students would be contacted directly about the cancellation of the test. Officials also said that they would provide students instructions for next steps.

ACT has also provided some additional details on their website.