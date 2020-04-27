April 27, 2020: KELOLAND’s COVID-19 Special Report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dr. Allison Suttle with Sanford Health, Dr. Kevin Post with Avera Health and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken weighed in during a KELOLAND News COVID-19 Special Report. The trio answered COVID-19 questions from viewers all over KELOLAND.

To begin the report, Dr. Suttle reiterated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the symptoms for COVID-19. Their website states if you have combinations of these symptoms you may have the new coronavirus.

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

South Dakota Governor Krisit Noem will be announcing her “Back to Normal” plan on Tuesday. A viewer asked if TenHaken has the authority to overrule any action the governor may suggest for Sioux Falls.

TenHaken responded by saying it’s a sticky subject due to the multiple views of what’s best for Sioux Falls. However, he said he looks forward to hearing about the plan on Tuesday and he puts a lot of trust in the governor. The mayor also said there will be a new normal after the virus.

Governor Kristi Noem also extended the stay at home order for the vulnerable population. TenHaken says it was a wise move. It only takes one or two more hot spots to have a significant challenge ahead of a population, TenHaken said.

Elias asked how long COVID-19 lives in an infected person’s body and Dr. Post said since COVID-19 is a new virus health officials don’t know the exact answer to that question. Post continued by saying they do speculate that the virus would live seven to 14 days in an infected person.

Dr. Post also stated that he believes the population will be dealing with this virus for the next 12-14 months.

As far as transmission of the virus, Dr. Suttle said it’s mainly through a person’s droplets.

Both doctors say the population will see a rise of COVID-19 cases until we get to herd immunity or to a vaccine. Suttle says the virus is still out there and as the governor increases potential activity we will likely see an increase in cases as well. Post says flattening the curve doesn’t decrease the number of cases; it spreads them out over time.

When Jay asked how the mayor will keep everyone’s attention on safety when the push-back is starting to build, TenHaken said as the weather has turned people are getting anxious and impatient. The Sioux Falls mayor continued to say city officials will continue to preach to social distance and practice good hygeine.

Noem may have extended her stay at home order for the vulnerable population, but just who is that? Brittany sent in her question asking if asthma puts you more at risk for contracting the virus. Dr. Allison Suttle said the people most at risk to getting COVID-19 is people with suppressed immune systems or compromised immune systems. As far as asthmatics, you may not be more at risk, but, if you were to get the virus, your symptoms could be more severe.

Getting your mail and picking up parcels was another topic of concern during our special. Post said there are various guidelines when it comes to mail and packages.

The City of Sioux Falls has isolation centers in various hotels. TenHaken says these are being used for the vulnerable population and homeless population.

The online portion of our report started by talking about how patients are determined to be recovered. Dr. Allison Suttle said patients are considered recovered after 14 days if they are quarantined at home without any symptoms. If they are in the hospital, they are considered recovered after the COVID-19 test comes back negative.

However, Dr. Kevin Post added just because you recover, doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

Mayor TenHaken said HIPPA does not go out the window when it comes to a pandemic when he was asked about employer’s telling their workers a specific employee who was diagnosed with COVID-19. He continued by saying, an employer cannot divulge a specific employee who has the virus, but they can say a worker has tested positive.

On a different note, Suttle said it’s not believed that mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19.

Both doctors said once on a ventilator, the possibility of recovery lowers. Post said around only 10-20% recover after being on a ventilator. Dr. Allison Suttle says patients usually don’t need to go on a ventilator for this virus.

Sanford Health is enrolled in a clinical trial for remdesivir. Suttle says the health care system is enrolled in multiple clinical trials. Their team is also keeping a close eye in the CDC’s guidelines.

Antibody tests are being used at Monument Health, both Sanford and Avera will be getting these tests in the upcoming weeks.