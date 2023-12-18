SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Sunday, December 17, 2023, just three days after Apple Tree Children’s Centers announced they would be closing all four of their Sioux Falls centers in less than one month, Apple Tree West announced that their location would remain open under new ownership.

That new owner is Sioux Falls businessman Pete Nelson, and KELOLAND News spoke with Apple Tree West director Amy Hauff about how this news came about.

Hauff told us that Nelson has had previous involvement with Apple Tree, having served as executive director more than a decade ago. “He knows Apple Tree, he has always loved Apple Tree and he was kind of part of beginning this building in 2006,” said Hauff.

From Hauff’s telling of things, Nelson swooped in to provide support the day after the closing was announced. “Friday morning he walked into my office and said ‘what do we need to do’,” she recounted.

On Saturday, Hauff and Nelson sat down to crunch numbers and work out a plan. After that meeting, the ball was in Nelson’s court.

“Waiting for that text was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Hauff said. “Every time my phone would ding; every time I’d hear a noise I would run to my phone. When he finally texted two thumbs up, I cried.”

Hauff also credits Randy Stewart, the owner of Apple Tree Children’s Centers, with making the transition easy and seamless.

The past several days have been emotional for Hauff and her team. “We have cried tears of sorrow; we have cried tears of joy,” she told us. “When it came about and Pete started talking to me about what we could do to keep the center open, we just had a lot of hope that we’d be able to make it work.”

It was a priority for Hauff to get the news of the ownership change out to parents of Apple Tree West as soon as possible.

“We understand it was a terrible rollercoaster for parents to have to go through — I was going right along with them, thinking that all these families were going to be displaced, and the staff, and it broke my heart,” said Hauff. “These kids mean everything to me.”

Hauff wasn’t the only one shedding tears over the past several days. She says that parents of the center were crying tears of joy during Monday morning’s drop off. “My parents have been so awesome. There’s been so much support,” she said. “They understand — they were losing childcare, but we were losing jobs.”

This support from Apple Tree West families included cards from both parents and children.

A handmade card from a child at Apple Tree West.

Jobs for herself and her staff now re-secured, Hauff is hoping to add more staff, hopefully absorbing some of those soon to be without jobs at other Apple Tree Branches. “We would love to have the staff, because the more staff, the more families,” she said.

Hauff herself has been with Apple Tree for 22 years. “I started over at Apple Tree Valhalla as a preschool teacher, and then I moved into an assistant director role there, and I’ve been over here as director at this location for about eight years or so,” she said.

While the past days have been a wild ride for parents, Hauff was on the roller coaster with them. It was only Thursday morning when she discovered that her center was closing.

“Crying, more crying and more crying,” she said, describing her day after learning of the closing. “It was a tough day because we also wanted to tell all the staff together at the same time — we had to sit on some things during the day — I think everybody knew something was kind of going on.”

Adding to the turmoil was the fact that there had been a potential change in the works anyway, as far as Hauff knew.

“We had kind of thought that there was a buyer that was going to be taking over. Everything was gonna be just fine,” Hauff described. “They kinda pulled out last minute, so it was a scramble and then there was really no other option.”

Getting the notice that her center was closing in less than a month was a heavy blow for Hauff, but she says her thoughts weren’t at all about herself. “I just worried about my families,” she said. “How are we gonna do this? How are we gonna tell them? How are we gonna tell the staff,” she remembers wondering. “But it’s all good now.”

Looking forward, Hauff has hope on her side. “We’ve gotta persevere — gotta get through and take one day at a time,” she said. “There’s probably going to be some new decision we have to make, but our priority is for our families and for our staff.”

KELOLAND has reached out to Pete Nelson, but we have not heard back.