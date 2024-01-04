SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Uncertainty continues to swirl for the families of children cared for at Apple Tree North, Apple Tree East and Apple Tree Valhalla in Sioux Falls just weeks after Apple Tree owner Randy Stewart announced the centers would be closing down in mid-January 2024.

That closing date has now been speculatively pushed back to the end of February for North, East and Valhalla, while Apple Tree West is set to be taken over by local businessman Pete Nelsen who operates Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations in Sioux Falls.

Nelsen spoke via phone with KELOLAND on the afternoon of January 4 to address some of the questions he’s equipped to answer.

The first thing to know about Nelsen is that he’s not a stranger to Apple Tree.

“[I] started in 1994,” Nelsen said recounting his start at Apple Tree. “I was 25-years-old and they hired as controller and I ran the Apple Trees for 18 years in various capacities.”

When Nelsen left Apple Tree around 2012 he was Executive Director of the non-profit.

These days, Nelsen has no involvement in the Apple Tree business, though he does co-own the properties of Apple Tree West and Valhalla with current Apple Tree owner Randy Stewart.

“Those opportunities were given to me back when I worked for the Stewart family,” Nelsen said. “They said hey would you like to go in and be an investor?”

Now, Nelsen has made a commitment to get back into the childcare game. He says this is a rather emotional topic for him.

“It’s just the right person, right time, right place,” Nelsen reflected. “I guess it’s just a good brand and I just didn’t want it to go down.”

Nelsen is fully aware of the current difficulties surrounding running a child care center these days. “I’ve done it for 18 years; I know the struggles,” he said.

Moving to the subject of the childcare industry at large, Nelsen had this to say. “It’s a good business, it’s a tough business and the demand for childcare isn’t going away.”

When it comes to what must be done, Nelsen believes it’s time for businesses to step up.

“I hope we can work on some models for childcare to make it more economically sustainable,” Nelsen put forward. “What I’m talking about on that is — how many businesses are offering childcare as a benefit to their employees? They can offer $5,000 of free childcare to their employees.”

Asked if Nelsen knows of any business in town that actually do this, he showed a willingness to put his money where his mouth is. “Valvoline Instant Oil Change,” he remarked. “That’s the only one I know, but that’s my business.”

If other businesses are interested in taking this route, Nelsen says he hopes they’ll come to him at Apple Tree. “If they would contract on some spots where they’re helping their employees with that, that’s gonna help them out.”

While Nelsen has committed to taking over the center, he hasn’t official done it yet.

“I can only do that with the help of the Stewarts — they’ve been very gracious on allowing me just to come in and take over the operation,” said Nelsen, adding that he’ll be leasing the vehicles, equipment, furniture and more from Apple Tree until he’s able to fully purchase everything at a later date.

Nelsen also had a message for the families of the center he plans to take over.

“I appreciate you sticking with us,” Nelsen began. “We have a great staff here. Amy’s been doing this for 22 years — we haven’t had one staff person leave. It’ll be stable. It’ll run as it was and what we’re going to try to do is pinch the pennies — make sure any fat we have, we’re gonna cut that out. We’re gonna see where we’re at and then we’re gonna start adding kids.”

The goal, said Nelsen, is to add 20-30 kids once he takes over in order to make the business stable.

As Nelsen is also partial owner of the Apple Tree Valhalla property, we asked him about the prospect of also taking that center over.

“I just didn’t feel like I could — I don’t want to bite off more than I can chew. When you start going to two locations or three or four — that’s a whole ‘nother animal,” said Nelsen. “I guess there was a decision in my mind; which one can I have the most benefit of helping, and it was Apple Tree West.”

Nelsen was not able to speak in concrete terms about the status of the remaining three Apple Tree locations, but did confirm that there are a number of investors looking at buying the business or portions of it.

“I don’t know if that’s going to come through, or if it’s not going to come through — I know them extending the deadline to the end of February is gonna give some of those parties a chance,” Nelsen said.

Were a company to come in with the intent of buying the entire operation, Nelsen indicated he may back out of Apple Tree West. “It would be hard for me to say I’ve got Apple Tree West — it might make sense that they take Apple Tree West too,” he said, though he did confirm that if a buyer does not want all the locations, he will absolutely take Apple Tree West.

“I’ve already formed the company; everything is set up. We’re ready to go,” concluded Nelsen.

One thing that Nelsen acknowledged is that the families of Apple Tree have been through a lot; that there is still a lot of uncertainty and that some families may be looking for other options.

“They’re in a tough spot and they have to do what’s best for them and their families and their children,” Nelsen said of these families. “There’s no guarantees so I get that. I know it’s hard, and I’m sorry.”

KELOLAND News also reached out to Randy Stewart for an update on the situation.

Speaking Stewart Thursday afternoon, he confirmed that the choice to extend the closure date was to give time for prospective buyers to make a decision, adding that he doesn’t want to close the centers and have families go elsewhere only for someone to then want to step in and buy the business.

In terms of inquiries, Stewart says there are many both from those looking to take over the centers as childcare and some who want the properties for other purposes. Stewart said he wants to give childcare prospects the priority, but could have to sell to other buyers if no other option is available.

On December 20, 2023, KELOLAND reported that Apple Tree North may be staying open, with Stewart telling us a final deal to keep the center open was nearing completion. Now two weeks later that deal has not come to fruition, though Stewart expressed a belief that the potential buyer is still interested.

Stewart also suggested that if a buyer for Apple Tree North does not materialize, that he may try to retain ownership of that location on its own, continuing to run it as a childcare center to the best of his ability.