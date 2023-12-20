SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Days after the announcement that Apple Tree West would be keeping its doors open under new ownership, Apple Tree North appears to be joining the trend, breaking the news to parents through the communication app used by the center.

Executive Director Randy Stewart confirmed the news to KELOLAND Wednesday evening, saying on the phone a final deal to keep the center open is nearing completion.

Stewart had mentioned to KELOLAND News earlier in the day that there were parties interested in taking over the remaining Apple Tree locations, and has expressed optimism that such deals will come to fruition.

We will have more details on this as they develop.