App creates a new experience at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2nd annual Sanford International is happening this week at the Minnehaha Country Club. This year, an app has been designed to create a new experience for spectators.

An app like this is rare for a PGA tour stop, but organizers are excited to have it in Sioux Falls.

Julie Goraj is a marketing manager at Sanford Health. She helped develop the app.

“For us, being where we are, there are people coming from a lot of the communities or states around us and when you’re not familiar with the course it just makes it so easy to know,” Goraj said.

That’s one of the big features of the app: an interactive map of the course. You can see where each hole is, details on the hole, even where bathrooms are related to you.

Another feature allows to see the leaderboard and find players on the course.

“We thought it would be a great way to enhance the spectator journey,” Goraj said.

The tournament will still have paper guides. Plus, they will even have phone charging stations throughout the course.

You can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.