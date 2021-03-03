Anti-transgender sports bill fails in committee

Protesters march outside the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, as LGBT advocates protested a bill that would ban gender conformation medical treatments for children under 16. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota bill seeking to ban transgender girls from participating in high school sports met it’s demise at the hands of the Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Rhonda Milstead, would have required student athletes to fill out a form each year, proving biological sex from a birth certificate.

The bill spawned protests in 7 different South Dakota cities this past Saturday. A do pass motion, brought by Canton Sen. Jim Bolin and seconded by Sen. Gary Cammack of Union Center, failed before a motion to defer the bill to the 41st legislative day was brought by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown. This motion was seconded by Sen. Troy Heinert of Mission, and passed 6-3, effectively killing the bill.

Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools. Yet in almost every case, sponsors are unable to cite an instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

Asked about actual cases with consequences warranting sweeping bans, the bills’ supporters focus on events in Connecticut between 2017 and 2019. During that span, two transgender sprinters combined to win 15 championship races.

Supporters of transgender rights say the Connecticut case gets so much attention from conservatives because it’s the only example of its kind. They say the wave of bills addresses a threat that doesn’t exist.