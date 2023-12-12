LAKE OAHE, S.D. (KELO) — Early in December 2023, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced that fisheries staff had confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Oahe, the 9th largest lake in the United States.

KELOLAND News spoke with Chad Schilling, a professional angler and owner of Oahe Wings and Walleyes, who takes a pragmatic view of the issue.

“I don’t think anyone dreamt it wasn’t coming,” Schilling said, noting that the number of waterways already impacted by the mussels.

Schilling says that while nobody was hoping for the mussels to make it to Oahe, but now that they have, he’s not overly concerned.

“I’ve seen it in other places,” Schilling reasoned, describing fishing tournaments he’s entered in other states where zebra mussels have been present, adding that it hasn’t seemed to effect the fishing in those areas.

While he appreciated the efforts to slow the spread of zebra mussels, and notes that good sportsmen take the time to clean their boats and equipment, Schilling thinks there is a strong chance that wildlife may be the culprit in spreading the mussels, and says he thinks the money spent on prevention could have been put elsewhere.

Ultimately, Schilling is not concerned that the presence of zebra mussels in the lake will impact fishing and tourism. “We’ll just have to live with it,” he said, likening the invasive species to the COVID-19 virus, saying that you’ll need to respect it, but that you can’t live in fear of it.

As for the idea of people choosing to look elsewhere for fishing due to the mussels? “They’ll have a hard time finding a good walleye fishery that doesn’t have them,” Schilling said.

One benefit that Oahe has in Schilling’s estimation is the lack of reliance on certain types of recreation like water skiing and swimming. While people swim, he says it’s often off their boats in the middle of the lake as opposed to at beaches where it would be easier to step on the razor sharp mussels.

Oahe is the sixth new body of water in South Dakota to have mussels confirmed.