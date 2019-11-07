Analyzing crash numbers on I-229 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a stretch of road just more than 11 miles long that connects southwest Sioux Falls to the northeast side of the city.

The Interstate 229 loop helps move thousands of vehicles through the area every day. With all that traffic comes the chance for crashes.

Most recently, a crash off I-229 took the life of 15-year-old Lincoln High School student Barry Grieve. The teenager was driving an SUV Tuesday evening. Authorities say the SUV lost control and rolled before hitting a tree near the bridge over the Big Sioux River just north of the 26th Street interchange.

KELOLAND News looked into crashes that have taken place on the stretch of interstate that runs through Sioux Falls. We looked at data from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety from October 28, 2014 through October 28, 2019. The department categorizes crashes in three ways: property, injury and fatal. We looked at the data between each exit in Sioux Falls. This data does not include the on and off ramps of the interstate.

182 crashes have happened going southbound on Interstate 229; there have been 352 crashes in the northbound lanes. Keep in mind, these numbers are over a five-year span.

Southbound averages a little more than 36 crashes a year or about three a month. Northbound averages 70 a year, which would be about six a month.

We should also make note; this data is not sorted by date. With slick and icy roads, numbers could vary for how many crashes occur during the fall and winter months compared to the spring and summer.