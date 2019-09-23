An update on businesses affected by the tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With three tornadoes that wreaked havoc in Sioux Falls under two weeks ago, some businesses are still trying to recover.

The area around West 41st Street was highly impacted, as well as, the Avera Medical facilities in the southwest part of the city.

Avera officials say all outpatients clinics are open as well as the Avera Hospitals.

The Avera Behavioral Health Center was hit extraordinarily hard from a tornado. However, the behavioral health center is open except for a few units.

Check this KELOLAND.com Original throughout the day for updates on what businesses are still cleaning up

along with what locations are open and what remains closed.