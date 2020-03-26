An organization is helping those with addiction remotely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — – Face It TOGETHER is working to help those impacted by addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is now offering their services remotely and free of charge through May 31, 2020.

“It’s a very difficult time, especially for those actively dealing with addiction,” said Wendy White, Face It TOGETHER’s CEO. “We want to be sure everyone who needs support gets it, which is why we decided to suspend our fees.”

The services are free to everyone nationwide.

Amber Thomas is a addiction management peer coach for Face It Together. She says the group has always had the capability to do video calls, but are using it more now out of the abundance of caution. She also says that patients still have the option to do face to face consultation.

Thomas also believes staying connected through video-chats are more beneficial than over the phone for a multitude of reasons.

“I always struggle a little bit in doing phone coaching. We do phone coaching and I’m completely fine with it, but I like seeing your face. Our body language is so important, and when we do the peer coaching we establish a connection. It’s not a clinical, sterile type of meeting. I’m not a professional, and I’m not someone who is going to sit there and objectively throw out some traditional excuses and answers to you. I want to see your face. I want to know how you’re reacting to what I’m talking about. I want to see, is it emotional, is it not? That’s connection, and that’s what makes our peer coaching really work,” Thomas said.

Some group meetings like AA and NA aren’t offering their services right now, Face It TOGETHER is also hoping to help with that.

“Face It TOGETHER is also doing free online group sessions for people with addiction and also loved ones of people with addiction,” Thomas said.

The sessions for loved ones are three times a week and for those suffering with addiction, the sessions are offered four times a week. If you’d like a schedule or to sign up, click here.