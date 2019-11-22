An end in sight for harvest

MITCHELL, S.D (KELO) — This year has been harsh to farmers, to say the least. This year’s USDA Crop report shows that fields are being harvested at almost the same rate as last year, but that doesn’t take into account the farmers may have fewer acres to harvest.

You can see how much was planted this year compared to last online.

Chet Edinger has been farming for years. He says this year has been one of the worst he’s dealt with.

“I jokingly call 2019 the year of misery. Now, that sounds bad, I use it as a joke, but we started off with a really wet spring. That wet spring turned into a late planting season. We were not able to plant all of our crops so things got delayed. We then had a windstorm come in late July and give us some green snap. Green snap is when the wind knocks the corn stalks over and they don’t produce any ears. Then this fall continued to rain and be wet so we are now fighting the corn out of the field,” Edinger said.

But the end is in sight.

“The crew is happy to be done. It’s been a struggle. It’s always good to have an end to the year. It’s always good to have a good finish. Today’s a nice day for it, so we’re happy for that,” Edinger said.



But the struggles for farmers aren’t over for the year.



“Along with the weather challenges we’ve had this year, we’ve also had the trade challenges. This year it seems like the farmers are being used as a political football, and that’s not always fun to be on the receiving end of a trade war. The trade war with china is continuing, that’s had a major effect on our prices with soybeans. Also, the USMCA, the new NAFTA as some people call it, needs to be passed soon. We need to be able to have our goods flow across the border without any tariffs, without any issues. That creates for a better environment for prices for us. And our product can then get shipped where it needs to go without any issues,” Edinger said.