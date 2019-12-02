American Heart Association wants “Big Vape” to quit lying

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — $20 million. That’s how much the American Heart Association is putting towards research on vaping. The research investment, called End the Lies Youth Vaping and Nicotine Research Initiative, will focus on the effects of vaping and nicotine use on youth.

The American Heart Association says there isn’t any research about the long term effects of vaping. The research that is available is mainly survey-based. According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 4 high school aged kids report using e-cigarettes (vaping). They also say nearly 90% of smokers first try a tobacco product by the time they were 18.

A tip sheet for talking with young adults about vaping is also available through the American Heart Association’s website. The organization hasn’t started the research, but has ready devoted countless hours looking into vaping.

“The thing that we know is that, we were winning the war on tobacco when it came to kids and tobacco. We were winning the war. Then, e-cigarette products came onto the market. Now we’re seeing today that 1 in 4 kids are using these products. And what’s even more disturbing is that even more kids have tried the products, and what we are concerned about is the fact, these are kids under the legal purchase age that are getting their hands on these things,” Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association said.

What is in vape juice/pods?

“I don’t think a lot of people do know what’s in them. And that’s what’s interesting as well. Largely these products are unregulated. For example, in the state of South Dakota, they are not treated as tobacco products, so they are not packed that way; they are not sold that way. So, there’s really a lot of gap in regulation of these products as well,” Meyer said.

Alongside the American Heart Association’s research investment, the group has also started a campaign called “Quit Lying.” The organization says this campaign is designed to empower youth, schools and communities across the country to call out the e-cigarette industry for lies about vaping and nicotine addiction.