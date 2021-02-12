American Cancer Society calls for Gov. Kristi Noem to veto SB-87

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota senate bill that has passed the House of Representatives is drawing criticism from the American Cancer Society (ACS), which is calling for Governor Noem to veto it when it comes to her desk.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS-CAN) says the bill would undermine patient protections, and would result in higher insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs for South Dakotans.

KELOLAND News spoke with David Benson, the ACS-CAN government relations director, about the organization’s objections to the bill.

“As a new consumer looking for health insurance, this is going to create some challenges where if you’re put into a situation where you have a serious injury or illness, and you don’t realize there may be a cap in terms of how much is being paid out on medical expenses or prescription drugs, until you get to the point where you’re dealing with that reality.”

Another issue Benson highlighted is the number of unknowns that this bill creates. Because this bill is not very long, he says, there are not a lot of requirements that the plans need to meet.

Furthermore, Benson expressed concern over the bill’s effect on the insurance marketplace as a whole, saying that this bill would allow non-profits to take on only the youngest, healthiest or least costly individuals, it could leave the rest of the populace facing higher premiums.

KELOLAND News reached out to three of the state legislators who sponsored this bill, but we have yet to receive a response.