SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters will decide on the fate of Medicaid expansion through Constitutional Amendment D.

If passed, Amendment D would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories.

Expanded Medicaid is an initiative under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and provides Medicaid benefits to any person over 18 and under 16 if their income is at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, plus 5% of the federal poverty level for the classified family size. The income level at 138% for one person is $18,754.

The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Note for Amendment D says Medicaid expansion would cover 42,500 new individuals for a cost of $297 million, which would cost the state $32.5 million and give $63.5 million in general fund savings.

Proponents of Medicaid expansion say it will return more federal tax money to the state and allow South Dakota to use more federal funds on residents’ health.

Opponents to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota have said expanding health care will impact the state’s budget in the future.

South Dakota is one of 12 states that has not passed Medicaid expansion.

KELOLAND News will have complete coverage of Election Day 2022 on-air and online throughout the day and as results come in. This story will be updated as the results are processed.