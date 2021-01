SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health has released its list of the top baby names of 2020.

For the second year in a row, Liam was the top name chosen by parents delivering at Sanford Health, according to a news release from the health organization.

For boys, Oliver, Henry, Jack, Maverick and Asher lead the list. Jack and Maverick tied in fourth place.

Amelia was the most popular name for newborn girls at Sanford Health in 2020, followed by Charlotte, Ava, Harper and Emma.