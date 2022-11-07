SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The director of the Osceola County (Iowa) ambulance service Sande Smith said she’s worried about the future as staff is aging and revenue can be uncertain.

County voters will decide on a measure that would establish the ambulance service as an essential service and tax property owners 45 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value.

County supervisor Jayson VandeHoef was the lone vote against putting the measure on the election ballot. He’s not against such a measure but said it’s not the right time.

“I’ve said throughout that I support this approach but am not confident that it is necessary or appropriate at this point,” VandeHoef said in an email to KELOLAND News. “Our most pressing concern around EMS (Emergency Medical Services) is staffing and this ballot initiative effort doesn’t target that need.”

Smith said the revenue could help with staffing because it can be used for training and for pay.

EMS training can be as expensive as about $2,000 for one training, she said.

Although there is no state law to mandate that counties fund ambulance service, the county does provide funding.

“All counties in Iowa have to have law enforcement and fire,” Smith said. Taxes already pay for that, she said.

The ballot measure option for counties and similar local governments was approved by the Iowa Legislature in 2021.

The county funding can be vulnerable to cuts when budgets are tight, Smith said.

“This tax levy would guarantee us a revenue every year,” Smith said.

VandeHoef said the county has the money to help in the short term.

“I’ve also stated that I see room in our current budgets and ending fund balance (reserves) to address financial needs in the short run” VandeHoef said in his email.

The ambulance service charges for most services but insurance such as Medicaid or Medicare does not fully cover the cost of the service, Smith said. As an example, Smith said Medicaid may only pay 65% of the cost for an ambulance call. The ambulance service typically ends up “writing off” the remaining 35%, she said.

“We have so many people who are uninsured but they still need help,” Smith said. That is another financial challenge.

The service has 24 members who cover about 399 square miles, she said. Members who are on call get paid $1.50 an hour, Smith said. EMTs also get a per call rate of $16.79 per hour.

On the day before the Nov. 8 election day, Smith worries, “Did we get enough education (to voters)?”

Smith said she’s talked with many residents who support the ambulance but do not realize it is not a state-mandated essential service.

People want an ambulance service but Smith said she hopes they are willing to help pay for it.

The measure needs at least 60% approval to pass.

Seven other counties have similar measures on the ballot.