Everything you need to know: Amazon Prime Day

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Black Friday in July created by online retail giant Amazon. Prime Day is promising new deals launched every five minutes for members.

Other retailers like Target are trying to get in on the action with Deal Days (online only).

Monday we’re looking at Prime Day from a few angles:

Tell us about your Prime Day! Tweet me about a charity you’re giving back to, or how you’re shopping local.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss