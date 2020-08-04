Amateur baseball state tournament begins Wednesday night

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The annual South Dakota State Amateur baseball tournament returns to Cadwell Park in Mitchell, starting on Wednesday, August 5.

Cadwell Park, Mitchell- August 2019

Like every year, the 2020 bracket will feature 32 teams from the entire state of South Dakota. The tournament begins on August 5 and concludes 12 days later on Sunday, August 16.

A total of 31 games will be played over the 12 day span.

Fans will be able to attend the state tournament like normal, but unlike normal years, there won’t be a free livestream.

The entire tournament will be livestreamed but fans will have to do a pay-per-view option in order to watch this year.

You can learn more about the livestream by clicking here.

The defending champion Alexandria Angels will open tournament play on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. against Lesterville.

The Angels earned a 2-0, shutout win over Garretson to claim the 2019 state title.

Like most years, Alexandria will be one of the favorites to win the tournament as the Angels have played in six of the last seven state title games and Alexandria has won four of those (2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019).

State tournament semi-finals- August 2019

The Renner Bullets, who won the State Line League district tournament will play Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. against Lake Norden.

Renner is a 38 and over team meaning everyone on the team is 38 years old or older. Renner will be another team to keep an eye on during the 2020 state tournament.

The Flandreau Cardinals are another team to keep an eye on, even though they play at 1:00 p.m. on Friday against a tough Winner-Colome team.

Flandreau Cardinals- July 2020

The Cardinals won the Cornbelt district tournament and were the state tournament runner-ups in 2018.

The Canova Gang are always a team to watch for when it comes to state tournament time. The 2018 state champions are coming off a runner-up finish in the 2020 District 4 tournament.

Canova plays at the state tournament in front of a large crowd- August 2019

Canova opens the tournament against a talented Mount Vernon team on Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m.

Milbank and Crofton each won their own districts as they prepare for the state tournament, meaning they could also be teams of interest in this year’s state tournament.

The tournament will begin on August 5 and KELOLAND Sports will have coverage of various games throughout the 12 state tournament.