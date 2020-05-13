Amateur baseball returns to SD; safety guidelines in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Baseball is on the horizon in South Dakota as amateur baseball will soon make its return.

The South Dakota Amateur Baseball commissioners met via zoom on Tuesday, May 12 as they worked out a plan for this season.

“We will start league play on Sunday, May 31,” SDABA President Dale Weber said. “Teams can have practices and non-league games before that date, but they must follow our league safety guidelines.”

The SDABA created a list of nine safety guidelines that all teams will follow this season. The association has kept the safety of players and fans as their top priority.

Safety Guidelines

1. Players are able to stand outside of the dugouts, creating more space for social distancing 2. Umpires will have the choice of standing behind home or the pitcher’s mound 3. Limit equipment sharing as much as possible 4. Players are asked to wear batting gloves when batting 5. Managers must social distance when talking to pitchers (mound visits) or umpires 6. Hand sanitizers will be placed in the dugouts 7. Fans must social distance, the public address announcer will make announcements 8. Fans are encouraged to wear a mask 9. Teams will give a ‘tip of the cap’ after the game; no post-game handshakes SDABA safety guidelines

Madison was one of the first towns in the state to allow organized practices at city parks. The Broncos are the amateur team in Madison.

“I think the rules set in place are fine,” Madison Broncos’ head coach Matt Burpee said. “I don’t see any real issues with the rules set in place that would hinder a baseball game.”

Both Burpee and Weber are ready for the return of sports.

“I know that the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association is excited to play baseball,” Weber said. “All I’ve heard is positive comments about this season and I’m sure the other commissioners have heard the same.”

After losing baseball this spring, between MLB and high school baseball, Burpee is just happy to see the return of the game.

“The Broncos players are excited to get out and play with a chance to salvage their summer,” Burpee said. “With everything else that has been cancelled this spring, if the summer baseball season would have been cancelled, it would have been a bummer, but at least a chance to play has gotten guys excited.”

Playing during a Pandemic

Weber has been encouraged by the success of golf among the pandemic.

“Baseball is a game you can play right now because you can be socially distant while playing,” Weber said. “I think golf is another sport similar to baseball. You can play while being safe.”

Amateur baseball is planning on a 6-7 week season as the districts will need to play their district tournaments by the end of July.

As of now, the state tournament is scheduled for August 5-16 in Mitchell and the state’s projections are keeping the association hopeful.

“We’re in good shape and the projections look positive for our district and state tournaments in July and August,” Weber said.

The sign of live sporting events in South Dakota can be a source of hope during these troubling times, but Weber knows it will give us all some positive news.

“We’d like to think we are taking a lead in this process,” Weber said. “Let’s get outside and enjoy each other. We’ve got to stay positive and put forth what we can do now, to be safe and stay positive.”

New Teams

The commissioners also discussed a couple other topics in Tuesday’s meeting.

Another topic was the introduction and approval of five new amateur baseball teams in South Dakota, including three class ‘B’ teams and two class ‘A’ teams.

Team Class State League Yankton Lakers ‘A’ South Central League Baltic ‘A’ Sioux Empire League Renner over 38 ‘B’ Sioux Empire League** Lennox/Worthing/Chancellor ‘B’ State Line League Sisseton/Bryant ‘B’ Eastern Dakota League The five new teams to the SDABA.

**The Renner over 38 team will play a class ‘A’ regular season schedule, however Renner will play in the State Line League (District 7) for a chance in the class ‘B’ state tournament.

Legion/Independent League Rules

In normal seasons, amateur teams are allowed to pick up players from their local legion team.

It’s a chance for players in legion baseball to play and ease their way into amateur baseball.

The normal rule says that the legion pick-up players are not allowed to pitch in an amateur game until the end of their legion season.

This year, there is no legion baseball in the country, but several local teams are looking at ways to play an independent league and give the legion aged kids a chance to play.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgenson talked with Harrisburg’s legion team about playing in an independent league. Click the story below to learn more:

New Rules

This year, the rules will look a little different as many legion teams in South Dakota will not have a team this season.

“If the player is a legion aged kid or was planning to play legion baseball this summer, they must follow the legion rules,” Weber said. “The main thing to follow is the American Legion pitch count rules.”

Weber also stated that if you are playing in an independent league, you won’t be allowed to pitch in an amateur game until your independent league season is over.

Play ball!

Many amateur teams continue to practice or play in non-league games as they prepare for the 2020 regular season.

The Madison Broncos are one of those teams, as they practiced on Tuesday for the first time this season.

“I held our first practice last night (Tuesday) and had more guys show up then we ever have for a preseason practice. That was nice to see.” Matt Burpee, Madison Broncos Head Coach

Lesterville and Mount Vernon recently played in one of the first live sporting events in America since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Learn more below: