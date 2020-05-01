Amateur baseball remains optimistic for 2020 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(KELO) — South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA) is one of the well followed amateur sports in the state. The league usually gets started in late May or early June, which means there is still time for the league to get started.

As of now, the league has not made an changes to the upcoming season.

Part of Season Date Beginning of Season Late May-Early June District Playoffs Late July State Tournament August 5-16 2020 SDABA schedule

The league has been talking about several options from playing a full season to playing a considerably shortened season. The league has also discussed the possibility of limiting attendance.

“Safety is our number one priority and so we will do what we need to do to keep everyone safe. If that means limiting fans or having no crowds, then that’s what we would do,” SDABA President Dale Weber said.

The SDABA is planning to have a zoom meeting in the middle of May to discuss this year’s plans.

“We’re a month away, as far as playing games in most leagues, so we’ll just wait and see what happens,” Weber said.

The league is staying ‘patient and optimistic’ as they wait to see where the coronavirus takes us.

“We’re optimistic that there will be amateur baseball in South Dakota. It might be a shortened season, it might not be. Either way, we are staying patient and hopeful for a 2020 season,” Weber said.

The league will create an outlook for the 2020 season in the middle of May.

Weber says an abbreviated season and shortened state tournament are all options for this season.

“We can eliminate double round robin leagues and just have everybody play each other once,” Weber said. “We also have options for shortening the state tournament. We won’t if we don’t have too, but we can if it’s needed.”

The state amateur baseball tournament is scheduled for August 5-16 in Mitchell, but change is possible.

“Mitchell has been great and so we do have the ability to move that date,” Weber said. “Mitchell can be flexible so we can move the date back if we have to.”

KELOLAND News will stay connected with the SDABA and keep you updated with all the decisions of the league.