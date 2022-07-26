SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve teams have punched their tickets to play in this year’s Class ‘B’ Amateur Baseball State Tournament. By the end of the week, 20 more teams will have advanced to Mitchell.

This year’s state tournament runs Wednesday, August 3 – Sunday, August 14. The 31-game tournament will be played at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

32 teams will advance to the state tournament and here is a look at the seven districts and the teams who have punched their ticket:

Eastern Dakota (5) Pony Hills (5) Sunshine (5) South Central (4) State Line (3) Milbank Plankinton Bankers Winner/Colome Wynot Garretson Volga Kimball/White Lake Alexandria Freeman Larchwood Lake Norden Four Corners X X X ( ) = Number of teams advancing

The other two districts are the Cornbelt and Northern Plains. Those two tournaments have yet to punch a ticket to the state tournament. The Cornbelt tournament will send two teams on Tuesday, with five more clinching a spot later this week.

The Northern Plains League on the other hand won’t punch their first ticket to state until Thursday.

DISTRICT 1- EASTERN DAKOTA LEAGUE

Volga, Milbank and Lake Norden have punched their tickets to the state tournament from the Eastern Dakota League. All three of them reached Mitchell in 2021 as well.

Volga and Milbank will meet in the District 1 Championship on Thursday. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. CT.

Castlewood, Aurora and Clark are still fighting for the final two spots from the district.

Game eight will be played tonight as Castlewood and Aurora fight for a trip to the state tournament.

DISTRICT 2 – NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE

The Northern Plains tournament was the last one to begin as the first two games were played on Monday, July 25.

Groton defeated Northville, while Redfield DQ earned the win over Miller/Wessington.

Tonight, Groton will cross paths with the top-seeded Redfield Pheasants, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Three teams advance from this district, as opposed to the two teams that reached last season.

DISTRICT 3 – PONY HILLS LEAGUE

The Plankinton Bankers, Kimball/White Lake and Four Corners have advanced to the state tournament. Either Colome or Wessington Springs will join them when those two meet on Tuesday evening.

The Bankers and Kimball/White Lake are set to play for the Pony Hills Championship on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Two more teams will punch their ticket to Mitchell over the next couple days.

DISTRICT 4 – CORNBELT

The Cornbelt Tournament is the other bracket that has yet to punch a ticket to the state tournament. However, seven teams will advance over the next five evenings.

The Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks will cross paths with Flandreau on Tuesday. That game will be followed by Canova vs. Lennox. The winner of those two games will reach the district championship, along with clinching a spot in the state tournament.

Five more games will be played on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to determine the other five teams into the state tournament.

Dell Rapids PBR, Dell Rapids Mudcats, Salem and Madison are fighting for a couple spots in state on Thursday.

DISTRICT 5 – SUNSHINE LEAGUE

Alexandria and Winner/Colome have established themselves as staples in the state tournament every year and by no surprise, the two have punched their ticket to Cadwell again.

An elimination game is set for Tuesday evening as Corsica/Stickney and Parkston meet. The winner will get a chance at the state tournament, while the loser will see their season come to a close.

Three more teams will advance to the tournament from the Sunshine League.

DISTRICT 6 – SOUTH CENTRAL LEAGUE

The three and four seeds are in the South Central League championship as Wynot and Freeman have reached the title game and clinched a spot in the state tournament.

The other four teams will get their shot at state on Thursday. Crofton will meet Tabor, followed by Menno vs. Lesterville and the two winners will be headed to Mitchell.

DISTRICT 7 – STATE LINE LEAGUE

The State Line League has two of their three state tournament berths filled as Garretson and Larchwood will play for the District 7 championship on Saturday.

Elk Point, Lennox and Akron will all fight for the final spot from District 7.