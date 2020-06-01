Although no large events planned, S.F. Police Chief says department prepared for possible criminal activity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there are no planned organized protests for Monday night in Sioux Falls, the city’s police chief Matt Burns said his department is prepared for the possibility of criminal activity happening.

“We’re going to be ready if persons so choose to do that,” Burns said of potential rioting. “It’s always possible that we may have some similar incidents…”

A peaceful protest early Sunday evening morphed into violence and other criminal activity just after 9 p.m. when protesters had concluded a walk from the city’s downtown to 41st Street and South Louise Avenue.

Burns said in a morning news briefing there is no large mass of people gathering, which could create an opportunity for similar criminal activity. Burns quickly pointed out that the protest was not about violence or criminal activity, but some people within the protest may have participated later in criminal activity.

The National Guard was to remain in Sioux Falls after being deployed here by Gov. Kristi Noem last night, Burns said.

Noem said in an afternoon news conference that the National Guard would still be on active status. She also said she’s been talking with mayors in other South Dakota cities about planned events in their cities. Noem did not name those cities.

The National Guard could be deployed in other cities, she said. Any strategy is still being discussed, Noem said.