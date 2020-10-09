Although fewer in numbers, South Dakota resident pheasant hunters get their own weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although 78,355 resident licenses for small game hunting were issued in South Dakota in 2019, only 47,403 resident pheasant hunters turned out last year, according to South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (GFP).

GFP cited the weather in part as a factor because snow and cold hampered part of the season following a wet summer and fall.

But as the resident pheasant season opens on public land only at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the expected good weather may not draw the hunters back to 2012 or 2010 levels. The state had 72,465 resident pheasant hunters in 2010 and just over 69,100 in 2011 and 2012. And there were about 53,000 in 2018.

From 2001 to 2014, an average of 19,200 hunters have participated in this resident only hunt, with an average total harvest of 36,471 pheasants, or an average bag of 1.94 pheasants per hunter, according the Ringneck Pheasant Management Plan for South Dakota 2016-2020 released in April 2016 by the GFP.

The state works hard to attract out-of-state residents including a new media plan approved within the last year. But the resident hunters are important to the state’s economy as well.

The state started a weekend for resident hunters only in 2001. It’s typically been the weekend prior to the traditional pheasant opener for resident hunters and non-resident hunters.

A 2017 GFP hunter survey report said resident pheasant hunters spend $112,141,308. Non-resident hunters have a total of $175,220,529. The GFP said outdoor activity in the state including hunting, boaters, state park visitors and others generates $1.3 billion in spending. Hunters account for $683 million of that.

The 2017 survey divided the economic impact into the regions of Black Hills, West River and East River.

East River, where most pheasants are found in South Dakota, had the biggest return from hunters. Pheasant hunters had a direct impact of $98,394,004 from resident hunters.

West River was next with $13,747,305.

The Black Hills region had no economic benefit from pheasant hunters.

More residents hunt pheasants than any other species in South Dakota. The 2017 survey said 77,938 resident hunters targeted pheasants. That’s 77% of any species hunted including deer, another popular hunting season in the state.

The majority of resident South Dakota hunters hunt pheasant in the East River Region and based on GFP information, many may be hunting on private land.

“South Dakota is approximately 80% privately owned, and as a result, the vast majority of hunting that occurs across the state occurs on private land,” the GFP said on its website.

According to the GFP, the state has more than 5 million acres for public hunting on public land and privately leased land open to hunting.

Private land such as CREP, or Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, may be available to hunters.

A GFP map of Day County Hunting areas on the GFP website.

The GFP has an atlas of available hunting land in the state. The most recent update shows that at least 20 CREP or Walk in Access (WIA) area have been deleted for 2020. The atlas also lists Controlled Hunting Access Program (CHAP) land, Bureau of Land Management and other sources of land available for hunting.

The 78,000 South Dakotas who focused on pheasant hunting in 2017 would have 62.5 acres each of that five million acres of available hunting land. But not all of the land would be best for pheasant hunting.

As to how hunting will be this season, the state’s new pheasant outlook report offers scant information. The state changed the format when it suspended the brood population surveys this year.

But Pheasants Forever said the season’s numbers look favorable based on the wet summer and fall of 2019, which provided cover for roosters, and comments from a GFP official who said more normal numbers should return for 2020.