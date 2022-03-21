SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like it or not, allergy season is here, and with it comes runny noses, itchy eyes, sneezing, congestion and more. But when exactly did allergy season begin?

According to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), spring allergy season in many parts of the U.S. runs from February to early summer.

The most common culprit of spring allergies is pollen, according to Sanford allergies and immunology specialist Dr. Nikki Patel.

“There’s a couple different ways you can categorize allergies,” she said. “One is perennial allergies — that refers to people that unfortunately experience their allergy symptoms throughout the year.”

Another categorization, and the one most relevant right now, are seasonal allergies. “A lot of my patients will typically suffer in the spring and the fall,” said Patel, adding that in South Dakota, these allergies will often begin in early March, as the weather begins to warm, and trees begin to pollenate.

The early warm weather arrives, the earlier allergies do too.

“With climate change, unfortunately that is happening more often,” Patel said “so people will notice their allergies are starting earlier.” Patel also pointed out that this winter was on the mild end of things, contributing to the earlier onset.

While Patel says spring allergies tend to start around early March, they tend to hang around for a few months. “They’ll probably continue until May,” she said “and that’s when grasses will start to kick in.”

Grass pollen will continue throughout the summer, said Patel, with ragweed and other weeds kicking in during fall, and continuing until the first frost.

Sticking with spring allergies though, Patel says it’s not just pollen to watch out for. “Molds can actually also be a culprit as well,” she said “especially with melting snow and water accumulation.”

Patel says these spring allergies will most likely manifest in the form of nasal congestion, post-nasal drainage, runny nose, watery or itch eyes, sneezing and coughing.

One important note from Patel is that for people with underlying conditions such as asthma these allergies, which to most people are an unpleasant annoyance, can be a serious health threat. “You can have breathing issuses — wheezing, tightness of chest — those can become significant enough that you might need to seek medical attention.”

When it comes to treating these seasonal allergies, Patel lays out a handful of options. “Nasal steroid sprays are typically the first-line agent that we recommend,” she said. These sprays are often available over the counter.

In addition to the nasal sprays, Patel also points to oral antihistamines such as Zyrtec, Allegra and Claritin, as well as nasal antihistamine sprays, which are available by prescription. Eyedrops can also be used to help with dry/itchy eyes.

Patel says Pseudoephedrine can also be used to help with congestion, but that patients should consult with their doctor to avoid potential health risks.

On the more severe end of things, Patel places allergy shots; essentially vaccinations for allergies. “The allergy shots that our office offers is akin to a desensitization process,” explained Patel. “We do testing to see what you’re allergic to, and those items are what we put in the allergy shot.”

Patel says that at the beginning of the process, a patient will receive regular, weekly shots. “Once you reach the highest dose that we’re going to give you — we start to space out your shots, so eventually you should have to come in only once a month to receive the shot.”

The point of these shots, according to Patel, is to avoid a serious allergic reaction.

Outside of these treatment measures, Patel says you can also take environmental reduction measures. This includes daily vacuuming of the home and grooming of pets for those allergic to dust mites or pet dander, and closing windows and rinsing off after being outside for those with pollen allergies.

The symptoms of many allergy sufferers unfortunately overlap quite heavily with those of COVID-19. These include sneezing, coughing and runny nose. However, Patel notes that COVID-19 can also bring fever, and other less allergy-like symptoms such as chills and smell/taste issues.

COVID-19 is often also less long-lived than allergies, said Patel. The time of year can also be a hint. “If you’re someone who has seasonal allergies during a certain time of the year, and you get those symptoms again during that season — then it’s more than likely your allergies.”

If there’s ever uncertainty, however, Patel recommends getting tested.