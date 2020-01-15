Allegiant is taking off in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Allegiant Air has added 44 new flights and 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston.

One of those flights is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Nashville, Tennessee. The flights will be Thursdays and Sundays, starting on May 21.

The Las Vegas based company is offering rates as low as $33 for some of these new routes. In order to get the lowest fare price, you have to purchase your ticket by January 16, 2020. Your ticket must be for travel by August 15, 2020, through November 16, 2020, depending on the route.

We’re looking into what this new route means for Sioux Falls in this KELOLAND.com Original.