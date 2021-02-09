Allegiant announces new flights from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Flying to the annual Sturgis Rally is going to get a little easier.

On Tuesday, airline Allegiant announced nine temporary direct flight routes would be tied to the annual motorcycle rally held in Sturgis every August. Seven of the extra flights will start Aug. 4 and run twice a week for two weeks until Aug. 18. The 81st Sturgis Rally will be Aug. 6-15.

The new temporary flights are from Appleton, Wisconsin; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Indianapolis, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Peoria, Illinois; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Punta Gorda, Florida. Pittsburgh service will start Aug. 5 and Punta Gorda service will start Aug. 6.

In addition to the the nine temporary flights, a new direct flight will connect Rapid City with Los Angeles starting June 4.

There were no new flights involving Sioux Falls announced.