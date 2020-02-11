Allegiant adds another flight in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Allegiant Air will fly to San Diego, California, out of Sioux Falls. This announcement comes after the Las Vegas-based company announced it would offer flights to Nashville from Sioux Falls, as well.

“It’s another great opportunity for folks to get away and a great vacation destination. One of the most beautiful cities in the U.S., so we’re really excited about it,” Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier said.

Even with the addition of numerous flights and a continued increase of travelers, Letellier speculates international travel isn’t in the near future.

“I think we’re a ways from international airport. Certainly, you’d have to have regular service to international destinations, and I think we’re quite a ways from that. And you need the facilities; the federal inspection areas to qualify for a larger aircraft, so we’re a ways away from that,” Letellier said.

The Sioux Falls airport continues to see more and more travelers. That could potentially bring in more and more flights.