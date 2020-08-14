Alexandria powers past Dell Rapids to advance to the semifinals

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Alexandria needed a walk-off single to earn an 8-7 win over Lesterville in the first round of the state tournament.

Since then, the Angels have scored 24 runs to earn two wins and advance to the semifinals.

“I think we always trust the guys in those positions to get those big hits. We trust our lineup one through nine or guys on the bench, whenever they come in. That was important for us to get the lead and then just go from there,” Alexandria second baseman Cole Wenande said.

Alexandria pounded out thirteen runs to defeat Parkston in the second round and then eleven runs in their quarterfinal win over the Dell Rapids Mudcats.

Much of that success can be credited to Cole Wenande who has a team high six hits and seven runs batted in.

“I’ve just felt comfortable in the box, I’ve taken advantage of the right pitches and I just went from there. Guys got on in front of me and I was just trying to do my job,” Wenande said.

The Angels have reached the quarterfinals for each of the past eight seasons and with Thursday’s 11-6 win over Dell Rapids, Alexandria will advance to their eighth semifinals in the last nine seasons.

“This is familiar territory for us and like we do, we’ll take it one pitch at a time and go from there. It doesn’t matter who we play. We’ll take it one game at a time. There are two really good teams coming up. We’re just going to play our game and hopefully it comes out in our favor,” Wenande said.

The Angels will play their next game on Saturday, August 15 in the state semi finals. Alexandria will await the results of the late game Thursday, August 13 to see if they will play Renner or Winner/Colome.

Click the video player below to watch highlights of Alexandria’s quarterfinal win over Dell Rapids.