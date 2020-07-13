Alcohol, distracted operators don’t mix on a boat, Coast Guard report says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may not have the most registered watercraft in the U.S. but it had a very high fatality rate in 2019.

The state had five watercraft fatalities and 57,825 registered watercraft and a fatality rate of 8.6 in 2019, according to the 2019 Recreational Boating Statistics compiled by the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety and Department of Homeland Security. The state requires all motorboats and all other boats over 12 feet in length to be registered.

The fatality rate is calculated using the number of deaths in each state and the number of recreational registered watercraft in each state.

The 2019 study breaks down types of accidents, factors in deaths and injuries, size of watercraft, and other information related to fatalities and injuries in the U.S. and in many categories it is broken down by state.

The 2019 fatality rate was higher than the 1.7 rate in 2018. The state had 58,896 registered watercraft and one fatality in 2018. But there were no deaths on the 59,525 registered watercraft in 2017.

South Dakota had four fatal watercraft crashes, and eight personal injury crashes in 2019. There were 16 injuries associated with watercraft and 11 property damage crashes. The fifth death was not related to a fatal crash.

The registered watercraft in South Dakota was .5% of all registered watercraft in the U.S. in 2019. In comparison, Minnesota had 6.9% while Iowa had 1.7%.

Minnesota had 813,955 registered watercraft in 2019 and a fatality rate of 1.2 with 10 fatalities in 2019.

Iowa had 196,965 registered watercraft and a fatality rate of 2.5 with five fatalities in 2019.

North Dakota had 66,961 registered watercraft, two deaths and three fatality rate while Nebraska had 78,212 registered watercraft, two deaths and a fatality rate of 2.6.

Most people die or are injured in watercraft incidents on calm waters with wind speeds of 6 mph or less on Saturday afternoon in July, according to the 2019 study.

The Coast Guard counted 4,168 accidents that involved 613 deaths and 2,559 injuries in the U.S.

The most known cause of death was drowning (79%) and 86% of those who drowned were not wearing a lifejacket.

While most fatal watercraft incidents happen in July, the percentage of fatal crashes is highest in November in the U.S. Twenty-five percent of all crashes in November were fatal with 32 fatalities. There were 115 accidents in November in 2019.

There were 1,002 watercraft accidents in July but 11% were fatal. Still, there were 119 deaths in July.

Alcohol is big factor in watercraft deaths as use is involved in 113 fatalities and 221 injuries in a total of 219 accidents in 2019. But in South Dakota, alcohol was not a factor in deaths but was in four injuries in 2019. Alcohol was involved in one death and three injuries in 2018.

Most people died (288) or were injured in a motorboat with a length of less than 21 feet with an inattentive driver, inattentive lookout, an inexperienced operator and excessive speed, in addition to the alcohol factor.

The boat load is another factor in death and injury. Twenty four people died and 34 were injured in an improperly loaded boat. Another 17 people died and 18 were injured in an overloaded boat.

Kayaks and canoes were involved in 125 deaths and 121 injuries. The third most common watercraft involved in injury or death was a personal watercraft.