Alcester-Hudson football deals with five schedules changes in seven games

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of teams across the state have had to adjust a game or two, due to COVID-19, but not Alcester-Hudson. The Cubs have had to make five schedule changes, in just eight weeks.

“We had to flip our week one and week two games and we lost our week four game, against Gayville-Volin. We filled our bye on week six with Hanson and now this week, for homecoming, Scotland informed us they couldn’t play and now we’re playing Elkton-Lake Benton. So, it’s been a crazy year,” Alcester-Hudson football coach Brian Haak said.

Despite all of the changes, the Cubs are on track to play a full season.

“We’ve been able to have our administration and athletic director and the other schools administration and athletic directors have been very open and flexible to helping everybody out. That’s helped a lot,” Haak said.

Following a canceled game in week four, the Cubs were looking to fill their week six bye, to avoid having two weeks off. That’s when Alcester-Hudson found Hanson.

“It was one of those things where we had thrown feeler emails out and things like that, trying to find somebody,” Haak said. “We felt, that if you’re going to play a football season, you want to play eight games in a regular season. We have a good class of seniors and we didn’t want to let them down and we didn’t want to let them down and we wanted to make sure they had those eight games for sure. Hanson and our administration got together and made it happen.”

A week later, the Cubs were informed by Scotland that they wouldn’t be able to play this Friday, which is the Alcester-Hudson homecoming. However, it only took thirty minutes, and the Cubs had found a new opponent.

Our game vs Scotland is cancelled on Friday night. We are exploring all options to find an opponent for Homecoming on Friday night. #GoCubs — Alcester-Hudson Athletics (@AHHSCUBS) October 7, 2020

“I don’t know if we are just fortunate or blessed or what it was. Scotland informed us that they weren’t going to be playing any games and then I checked the South Dakota High School Activities Association website and found the teams with an open date and our athletic director contacted Elkton-Lake Benton,” Haak said. “Literally, within a half an hour Elkton agreed to come and play us. That’s big thanks to them. They’re great people up there and they’re doing us a big favor.”

Good news out of Alcester-Hudson. The Cubs will host Elkton-Lake Benton on Friday night. @KELOSports https://t.co/gHzmQX2M8K — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 7, 2020

Thanks to Elkton-Lake Benton and the work by Alcester-Hudson’s administration, the Cubs will get a chance to play a 2020 homecoming game.

“You don’t want to go through homecoming week and not play a football game at home. Obviously, I know there has been other scenarios throughout the state, where people have been looking for games for homecoming and games in general, and some have not been able to find an opponent,” Haak said. “That would be pretty heart breaking to the kids, especially to the seniors and the football players, to not have a home football game.”

The Cubs will host Elkton-Lake Benton on Friday in Alcester. Kick-off is set for 7:00.

Schedule Changes

Week Original Game Game Change 0 Avon No Change 1 Estelline-Hendricks Centerville 2 Centerville Estelline-Hendricks 3 Dell Rapids St. Mary No Change 4 Gaville-Volin Game Canceled 5 Colman-Egan No Change 6 Bye Week Hanson 7 Scotland Elkton-Lake Benton 8 Conference Game N/A 2020 Alcester-Hudson Schedule Changes

Two positive cases on the Estelline-Hendricks football team caused a couple of schedule changes. Alcester-Hudson was able to swap their week one and week two games with Centerville and Estelline-Hendricks.

Following no change in week three, Alcester-Hudson’s week four game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in Gayville-Volin.

After another issue free week five, the Cubs were able to fill their bye week with a contest against Hanson.