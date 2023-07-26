BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The national airline worker shortage may be causing flight delays and cancellations, but for college students studying aviation, it’s an opportunity for them to enter a career field that’s in high demand.

The aviation program at South Dakota State University is working to increase their requirement numbers and get more pilots into planes. SDSU’s aviation education specialization major has seen a 56 percent increase since 2022 and overall record enrollment numbers for the past five years. Currently, there are almost 200 students enrolled in the program and 160 of them are actively working on their flight hours.

“The career of aviation, it ebbs and flows based on the amount of money available, the quality of life, the interesting places you get to travel,” said Cody Christensen, an associate aviation professor at SDSU. “For about the last eight years we’ve seen an increase in enrollment and I think part of that can be attributed to the money available for our pilots once they do get into the industry.”

Devin Bastemeyer, director of Aviation Operations at SDSU, said it’s an unprecedented time for young people entering the aviation industry. CBS News reports that the industry is short nearly 32,000 commercial pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers.

Most students in the aviation program fly for commercial airlines, but some take their skills to the United States Air Force as a military pilot or as an air medic pilot for a hospital. That’s what Kate Oberembt, a senior at SDSU, plans to do after graduation. While Oberembt said she has the natural nervousness of anyone trying to get a job, she’s not too worried about her ability to get a job as a pilot because the demand is so high.

“It’s a pretty good outlook,” she said. “Everywhere is looking for flight instructors and every airline seems to be looking for pilots right now so that eases my concerns. There’s a new generation of pilots that are swooping in and getting jobs pretty easily.”

But, before any aspiring pilots can fly for a commercial airline or hospital air med team, they have to complete their required 1,000 hours of flight training. Bastemeyer said most students complete between 210-250 hours during their time at SDSU and work as a flight instructor to get the rest of their hours.

Oberembt will be one of these students and will work as a flight instructor during her final semester coming up in August. This past spring, she received her single and multi-engine commercial certificate and is able to fly a small aircraft for short periods of time without passengers.

“Anytime you take an 18 to 21-year-old student and give them an airplane and tell them to go up to Minneapolis or to Denver and do it in an afternoon, it’s very interesting and different than a lot of other classes,” Christensen said.

Both Christensen and Bastemeyer said there are multiple reasons for the shortage. The main one though, is that pilots are forced to retire at age 65 and a lot of the current airline pilots are getting older and reaching that cut-off age. Bastemeyer said the pandemic can also be to blame as pilots were encouraged to leave or retire early from the industry when the demand for pilots and flights was drastically lower.

However, Christensen said that even if airlines change their practices like moving to a single pilot operation or reducing the number of flights, pilots will always be needed.

“While the startup costs in aviation are high, the opportunity cost from your education will pay off in the long run,” Christensen said. “It’s a great career, you can still have a family, it’s just your day-to-day operations look different as a pilot compared to other positions.”