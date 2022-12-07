SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Requests for short-term rentals on Wall Lake prompted Minnehaha County to review existing ordinances and the possibility of a new ordinance to cover such rentals.

Scott Anderson, the director of planning and zoning in the county, said three requests in the past six months were from property owners looking to operate an Airbnb.

An Airbnb, Vrbo rental, or similar is when an individual rents a house or similar as a short-term rental to others. Generally, no meals or served on sight and the owner/operator is not on site during the stay. Although some owners may be in a different wing or floor than the renters.

Under Minnehaha County’s zoning ordinance the requests for short-term rentals were considered conditional use permit requests for Bed and Breakfasts, according to county commission and planning commission meeting minutes from September and October.

“There was a lot of interest from the public,” Anderson said of when the short-term rental requests came in.

Members in support and opposition to the short-term rental requests attended several meetings.

The county board concluded that “it felt it needed a better set of regulations on how to handle (the requests),” Anderson said.

The county planning and zoning staff and the planning commission were directed to review and discuss existing ordinances and discuss possible new regulations.

The planning commission decided at its Nov. 28 meeting to continue pursuing some possible regulations.

Anderson said it’s likely proposed regulations will “focus on occupancy, parking and may some other peripheral side issues.”

Although some cities and areas in the state do not have regulations on this type of short-term rentals, “I think we want more input, more say…,” Anderson said.

Individuals told county officials they were worried about the uncertainty of who’d be renting the properties, Anderson said.

Airbnb and Vrbo report background checks on guests, but industry opinions vary on how deep or thorough those checks are.

Other considerations include neighborhood compatibility and the situation where the owner does not use the property as primary residence but as a short-term rental, Anderson said.

The agenda for the Nov. 28 planning commission meeting included an example possible ordinance that describes vacation rentals as dwelling that is rented or leased for more than 14 days in a calendar year and is not occupied by the owner or manager during the time for rental. The example possible ordinance also includes limits of two people per bedroom.

The planning commission did discuss the bedroom limits, parking space requirement and other possible includes on Nov. 28, according to the minutes. The commission did not make any final decisions and wanted more discussion. The planning commission will likely discuss it again in the near future but no draft regulation would be available until 2023.