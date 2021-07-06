Ag Secretary Roberts says ag summit is opportunity for those new to ag and those already involved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even if a person is not actively involved in agriculture now, the July 8 and 9 Governor’s Agriculture Summit is an event that person may want to attend, South Dakota Agriculture Secretary Hunter Roberts said.

The ag summit will be at the District in Sioux Falls.

While updates on agriculture policies are part of the summit, “At the same time (we want to) provide information to people interested in ag that maybe aren’t participating or active in ag today.”

“So we have everything from farm tours to an update from the USDA…,” Roberts said.

“The nice thing about ag, it’s a huge part of our state but it’s very diverse,” Roberts said. “At the ag summit, we are going to have a diverse group of speakers; a couple interesting farm tours.”

Roberts said the ag summit is an opportunity to meet those in the ag community and learn about potential opportunities.

Tours are set for Thursday, July 8, while speakers are slated for Friday, July 9.

The ag summit also includes South Dakota native Zach Ducheneaux, the new administrator of Farm Service Agency within the USDA.

“We’re very excited to have him here,” Roberts said. “We think it’s a great opportunity for him to share with South Dakotans the Biden Administration’s priorities.”

It’s also a chance for South Dakotans to share some priorities with the FSA and USDA, Roberts said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for administrator Ducheneaux to listen to the citizens of South Dakota and hear their voice,” Roberts said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to hear the ag producer voice.”

Given there are drought conditions in South Dakota, Roberts expects some pointed questions about FSA programs related to drought.