SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the Big Sioux River continues to deal with issues of E. coli and nitrate levels, one longtime Sioux Falls company has invested millions of dollars to help improve the water quality.

On Thursday, Smithfield Foods announced it has finished building a new $45 million wastewater treatment system which replaced most of the existing system at the pork-processing plant near Falls Park and Downtown Sioux Falls.

“The investment we have made in Sioux Falls will significantly reduce nutrient discharges and improve water quality in the Big Sioux River basin,” Smithfield chief sustainability officer Stewart Leeth said in a news release.

Smithfield Foods said the new wastewater system “reduces Smithfield’s overall nitrogen load to the Big Sioux River by two-thirds or more.” You can see photos, emailed to KELOLAND News, of the new wastewater treatment system in the slideshow below.

Schwing Bioset is a waste biosolids dewatering system. Photo courtesy Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield’s ultraviolet light system used to disinfect clean final effluent before discharge to the river. Photo courtesy Smithfield Foods.

The large concrete tank is our membrane bioreactor. It separates clean water (final effluent) from biosolids. The pumps in the foreground are final effluent pumps that discharge clean water to the Big Sioux River and the water reuse pumps that allow us to reuse clean water in the wastewater treatment system. Photo courtesy Smithfield Foods.

Data from 2022 water testing by the Friends of the Big Sioux River and South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources showed the surface water would regularly exceed safe levels for E. coli, nitrate levels continued to rise and at times, exceeded safe levels. FBSR tests more than 100 miles of the Big Sioux River from Dell Rapids to Akron, Iowa.

Data from the Friends of the Big Sioux River 2022 report.

Last year, FBSR managing director Travis Entenman told KELOLAND News when the Smithfield plant, formerly known as John Morrells, started operating in Sioux Falls more than 100 years ago water regulations and protections didn’t exist.

Entenman has said a lot of the water quality issues with the Big Sioux River come after heavy rainfalls and from problems upstream like bank destabilization, soils falling into the river, cattle in water bodies, and excess fertilizers on yards and farm fields.

The latest surface water discharge permit information for Smithfield Foods from the DANR says “point sources such as Smithfield Foods contribute effectively 0% of the E. coli and TSS loading to the Big Sioux River in the Sioux Falls area.”

Smithfield Food has been fined multiple times in the past decade, including high ammonia levels in Aug. 2018 and Sept. 2019 for “Whole Effluent Toxicity to Ceriodaphnia dubia” in an effort to lower the ammonia concentration.

State crews taking water samples on the Big Sioux River near Smithfield Foods in 2018.

Smithfield has been submitting data to the state regarding its discharge permit since April 2000.

The new wastewater treatment system will address issues with ammonia, Smithfield Foods said in its release.

“The upgraded system biologically converts ammonia-nitrogen in wastewater to nitrate-nitrogen and further removes nitrate-nitrogen from wastewater, a treatment process known as denitrification that is strongly preferred by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency due to its reduced impact on aquatic life,” Smithfield’s news release states.

In a public comment on Smithfield’s most-recent surface water discharge permit in 2020, Entenman said economic concerns trumped public health and water resource issues handicapping any change.

“Sioux Falls has been a willing participant for decades to allow Smithfield Foods to use our waters for economic growth,” Entenman wrote in 2020. “But, with the change in industry and growth of the city, Smithfield is no longer the biggest economic driver. It is time this subsidy is paid back to the community with a cleaner river.”

“This new state-of-the-art wastewater project reinforces Smithfield’s proactive approach to implementing sustainable systems that improve environmental quality and benefit the community,” Leeth said in the news release.