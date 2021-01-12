After State of the State speech, Gov. Noem breaks tradition by not answering questions from S.D. media

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) started her Tuesday with an interview with Fox News.

A few hours later, she delivered her State of the State address from the House chamber — promoting the business climate in South Dakota, praising her COVID-19 response in South Dakota and calling for new aborition legislation related to babies with Down syndrome.

After the speech, there was no media briefing with reporters to discuss the State of the State. It’s a decision that differed from her 2019 and 2020 State of the State speeches.

It’s also a decision that caught some lawmakers off guard when asked by KELOLAND News.

“I didn’t know that,” Senate Assistant Majority Leader Mike Diedrich (R-Rapid City) said about Noem’s lack of availability to South Dakota media members Tuesday.

“It’s important to get information out. It’s the public’s business. Whatever we do, we want to be able to discuss it,” Rep. Steven Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) said, adding there’s only so much interest people have unless it’s regarding a specific bill. “I think the governor works through her press secretary to get information out.”

Noem’s Communications Director Ian Fury told KELOLAND News if there were any follow-ups, he’d help “address them.” We have sent an email asking several questions; we’ll update this story when we hear back.

House Majority Leader Rep. Kent Peterson (R-Salem) did not comment on the question.

On the other side of the aisle, House Minority Leader Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) thanked Noem for a positive tone from Tuesday’s speech and called for respectful discussions throughout the session.

“I would hope the governor makes herself available. You do ask tough questions. You don’t just ask tough questions to the governor; you ask tough questions to me and my colleagues,” Smith said. “Our job is to stand here with you and answer those questions.”

“I’m really surprised. As an elected official, I think it is our job to be transparent,” Rep. Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls). “We need to bring our message back to the people and the media is the best way to do that. It’s a vital role to bring what’s happening here, in an isolated town like Pierre, to the people in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen or Rapid City.”