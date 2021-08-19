After mandating vaccines, 1,796 VA employees statewide are fully vaccinated

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has mandated vaccinations for most Veterans Health Administration employees, volunteers and contractors. Just a little over three weeks past the initial announcement, KELOLAND News took a look at vaccination numbers for staff at the VA’s South Dakota facilities.

According to the VA COVID-19 National Summary, the Sioux Falls VA facility has fully vaccinated 933 staff members, with an additional 949 having received their first dose of a 2-dose series.

The Black Hills facility meanwhile has fully vaccinated 863 staff members, with a further 894 having received their first dose of a 2-dose series.

All total, the South Dakota VA has fully vaccinated 1,796 staff members, as well as 21,495 veterans.

The VA is currently reporting 67 active cases of COVID-19, 15 of which are among employees. Convalescent cases, or recovered cases, are at 2,566, 133 of which are staff.