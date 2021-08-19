After mandating vaccines, 1,796 VA employees statewide are fully vaccinated

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has mandated vaccinations for most Veterans Health Administration employees, volunteers and contractors. Just a little over three weeks past the initial announcement, KELOLAND News took a look at vaccination numbers for staff at the VA’s South Dakota facilities.

According to the VA COVID-19 National Summary, the Sioux Falls VA facility has fully vaccinated 933 staff members, with an additional 949 having received their first dose of a 2-dose series.

The Black Hills facility meanwhile has fully vaccinated 863 staff members, with a further 894 having received their first dose of a 2-dose series.

All total, the South Dakota VA has fully vaccinated 1,796 staff members, as well as 21,495 veterans.

The VA is currently reporting 67 active cases of COVID-19, 15 of which are among employees. Convalescent cases, or recovered cases, are at 2,566, 133 of which are staff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 