SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after eighth-seeded Omaha fell to South Dakota State 87-70, the Mavericks fired their longtime head coach.

In a news release Sunday, Omaha Director of Athletics Adrian Dowell announced Derrin Hansen would not be coaching the Mavs next season. Hansen compiled a 253-260 career record in 17 years for Omaha.

This year, Omaha struggled with a 5-25 record and 4-14 conference record. Under Hansen, Omaha reached the conference tournament finals in 2016-17 and 2018-19.

“Earlier today I informed Derrin Hansen, the student-athletes, and coaches in our men’s basketball program of my decision to make a change in leadership for the head coach position,” Dowell said in a news release.