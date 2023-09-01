SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The start of the 2023 National Football League season is less than a week away.

This summer, there were plenty of athletes with South Dakota ties invited to NFL training camps. KELOLAND News spoke with two undrafted rookies – Sioux Falls native Seth Benson, who attended training camp with the Denver Broncos, and South Shore native Spencer Waege, who attended training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

This past week, both Benson and Waege were not selected for any 53-man rosters or practice squads. NFL rosters can be fluid throughout the season, but below is a list of NFL players with South Dakota ties on rosters for the upcoming season.

South Dakota natives on current NFL rosters

Riley Reiff (New England Patriots)

Riley Reiff will mark his 12th season on a NFL roster. The Parkston native and former Iowa Hawkeye signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the New England Patriots in March and was announced part of the 53-man roster this past week.

“I just come out here and work hard,” Reiff said in July. “Just being with the guys, that’s the funnest part.”

This is Reiff’s 5th NFL team after stints in Detroit, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Chicago.

Reiff last spoke with KELOLAND News in 2019 during a celebrity golf and walleye classic at Lake Poinsett.

Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles)

Dallas Goedert will mark his 6th NFL season with the same team that drafted him in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft. Goedert hauled in 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 regular season, while adding 16 catches for 141 and one touchdown in the playoffs.

“I feel pretty comfortable where I’m at,” Goedert said in August. “Whenever you can get on that field, it’s a good day.”

Some of Goedert’s family spoke with KELOLAND News ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Tucker Kraft (Green Bay Packers)

The most recent South Dakota native to be picked in the NFL draft will debut for the Green Bay Packers this season. The Timber Lake native was picked in the third round by the Packers and signed a four-year contract worth $5.5 million, according to overthecap.com. Kraft joins Luke Musgrave and Austin Allen as tight ends on the Packers’ depth chart.

Kraft’s family spoke with KELOLAND News in April ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Matt Farniok (Waived by Dallas Cowboys)

Matt Farniok started two games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, but the Sioux Falls native was waived by the team this past week. Michael Gehlken with the Dallas Morning News said Farniok is not expected to join the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Nate Gerry, Sioux Falls native, and Derrek Tuszka, Warner native, were two recent South Dakota natives who were on NFL rosters in 2022 but not selected on any 2023 rosters.

Players from South Dakota universities

More than 2,000 players are on NFL rosters when training camp starts but that number drops to less than 1,700 when 53-man rosters must be set. There were more than 10 players from South Dakota universities (SDSU, USD, Augustana and USF) on NFL training camp rosters.

After cuts, there are now 13 players from SD colleges on NFL rosters, with five players either on a practice squad or injured reserve. Former USD player Tom Compton is listed as a free agent.

Below is a list of NFL players who are not South Dakota natives but played college football in South Dakota.

C.J. Ham (Minnesota Vikings)

This will be C.J. Ham’s seventh NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings. The Duluth, Minnesota native and former Augustana standout was named a team captain for the third year. Ham is on year three of a 4-year $12 million contract with the Vikings, according to overthecap.com.

KELOLAND Sports spoke with Ham last month about his role with the Vikings for the upcoming season.

Pierre Strong Jr. (Cleveland Browns)

The former SDSU standout will start his second NFL season on a different team as he was traded by the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns. Strong Jr. played in 15 games last year with 100 yards rushing on 10 carries for one touchdown. He added seven receptions for 42 yards. Strong Jr. has three years left on his rookie contract of $4.3 million, according to overthecap.com.

Jack Cochrane (Kansas City Chiefs)

Jack Cochrane recorded four solo tackles for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and the former USD standout is listed on the Chief’s unofficial depth chart. Cochrane has a base salary of $870,000, according to overthecap.com.

KELOLAND News spoke with USD coaches about Cochrane ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Dennis Gardeck (Arizona Cardinals)

Dennis Gardeck played his final season of college ball for the University of Sioux Falls after transferring from West Virginia State. He’s listed as a first string outside linebacker on the Cardinal’s depth chart. The Illinois native signed a 3-year, $10 million contract in 2022.

Trey Pipkins (Los Angeles Chargers)

Trey Pipkins, who played for the University of Sioux Falls, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 91st overall pick.

Since then, Pipkins has played 52 games for the Chargers over the past four years, starting 24 of them. According to The Athletic, Pipkins signed a three-year deal for $21.75 million in March.

Christian Rozeboom (Los Angeles Rams)

Christian Rozeboom resigned with the Rams in April 2023 and is listed on the team’s unofficial depth chart. Over his career, the former SDSU standout played in 27 games, making six tackles and five assists. According to overthecap.com, Rozeboom is listed as a player with an Exclusive Rights Free Agents contract.

KELOLAND News spoke with people in Sioux Center, Iowa and Rozeboom’s parents ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl.

Don Gardner (Tampa Bay Buccaneers injured reserve)

Don Gardner played in one game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 draft. According to RotoWire, the former SDSU defensive back was reverted to injured reserve after being waived. He suffered an injury during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Cade Johnson (Seattle Seahawks practice squad)

Johnson is another SDSU alum who has bounced back and forth with an NFL team. Last year, he featured in three games and caught two passes for 21 yards. In the playoffs last year, Johnson caught three passes for 39 yards in a 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was named to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Johnson was taken to a hospital during halftime of the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 11 after suffering a concussion.

Chris Oladokun (Kansas City Chiefs practice squad)

Chris Oladokun, the former South Dakota State quarterback, spent his rookie season on the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was released by the Chiefs with the 53-man roster cuts, but re-signed to the team’s practice squad for the 2023 season.

Kameron Cline (Buffalo Bills practice squad)

Kameron Cline, a former Coyote, has played in five NFL games all for the Indianapolis Colts. In May, the Buffalo Bills signed Cline but released him on Aug. 29 but named him to the practice squad.

Chris Streveler (waived by the New York Jets)

Chris Streveler, who was in the radio booth for the Coyotes season-opener at Missouri Thursday night, is currently reverted to injured reserve with the New York Jets, according to reports.

The former USD standout and Illinois native first signed with the Jets in July 2022 and was on the Jets practice squad last year until Week 16 when he played against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his career at the NFL level, Streveler has played in nine games with 27 career completions for 231 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception as well as 16 carries for 74 yards.