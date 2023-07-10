SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Washington Pavilion announced that Sioux Falls-based company Aerostar, will sponsor programming at the Wells Fargo CineDome and Sweetman Planetarium.

With the sponsorship, Aerostar will offer its expertise in aerospace technology during events, help decide on educational programs to offer and fund some of the exhibits.

“This is just one of those programs that align perfectly with our values and the types of things that we’re excited about and the next generation of scientists and engineers will be excited about too,” Aerostar Marketing Supervisor Anastasia Quanbeck said.

The sponsorship agreement consists of $10,000 a year for three years, which covers programming events and funds a launch event in September where guests can get into the CineDome and Planetarium at no cost.

Aerostar is also planning an event at the planetarium in April 2024 during the next solar eclipse. They will be flying a stratospheric balloon to track and monitor the eclipse which the Pavilion will have a viewing event for.

“We want to get people excited about looking up,” Quanbeck said. “We like to say, ‘not even the sky is the limit.’ But sometimes the first thing you need to do is look up and wonder and be amazed.”

Quanbeck said the sponsorship is Aerostar’s way of giving back to the community and inspiring children to foster a curiosity for space and science.

“A unique aspect is that we are an aerospace company here in Sioux Falls and there are so many exciting careers that you can do,” Aerostar President Jim Nelson said. “We really want to foster that excitement about aerospace at a young age and this is an opportunity to ignite that spark.”

Aerostar is one of the leading companies for design and manufacturing of space technology, including their stratospheric balloon system used for research and defense, radar systems used for border security and production of protective gear for the aviation industry.

The Sweetman Planetarium is set to open in August. The $2 million project includes a Digistar 7 high-resolution projector, a NanoSeam dome screen and a 5.1 AstroFX audio surround system.

With the building of the new planetarium and Aerostar’s sponsorship, people will be able to stargaze, watch live space launches and learn about space in the new facility.

“We are excited to see visitors of all ages embark on a new journey of space exploration and more with the reopening later this summer,” said Madelyn Grogan, director of education, programming and exhibits at the Washington Pavilion in a news release. “This collaboration will truly enrich the experience of this longtime favorite feature of the Washington Pavilion.”