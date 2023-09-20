SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Because the amount of overall crimes in Sioux Falls has declined or remained stable, the plan to open additional beds in the Minnehaha County jail has been pushed back, county sheriff Mike Milstead said during a Tuesday crime update in Sioux Falls.

The addition to the county jail started in 2018 and inmates moved in in 2020. A total of 320 beds were added but 150 beds have not yet been needed. The expectation was the additional 150 beds would be needed by now, Milstead said.

“We pushed it out an additional two years before occupying the additional 150 beds,” Milstead said.

That meant the county could delay hiring 30 additional jail officers for the 150 beds, he said.

The 2024 budget includes starting to hire those 30 additional officers in the fourth quarter, but Milstead said, that as the county tracks the jail population, the hiring could start after the fourth quarter.

As of Friday, Sept. 15, the inmate population was 506, Milstead said. Of those 506, 394 were from Minnehaha County, 48 were from Lincoln County, 42 were connected to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, 15 were connected to the South Dakota Department of Corrections and seven came from counties other than Minnehaha and Lincoln.