Additional COVID-19 cases at McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a dozen staff and children have tested positive for COVID-19 at McCrossan Boys Ranch. The ranch has since done mass testing and uncovered additional positives in asymptomatic individuals, according to Executive Director Brian Roegiers.

“We are isolating and using quarantine for those affected. We are also doing additional mitigation to limit any spread of the virus,” said Roegiers.

Additionally, their campus is closed off to the public except for staff going to and from work.

“There have been no hospitalizations and affected boys have been either asymptomatic or have experienced minimal symptoms and are feeling better within a day or two,” Roegiers said in an email.

Roegiers went on to say that the health and welfare of the boys and staff is the organization’s top priority.

